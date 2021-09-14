Second-half rally not enough for Casa Grande JV football team

The Casa Grande junior varsity football team fell behind early and couldn’t quite climb all the way back last Friday, losing on its home field to Marin Catholic 28-24.

Marin Catholic took advantage of two Casa Grande fumbles for a 14-0 first quarter lead and was on top 21-0 at the half.

The Gauchos rallied to outscore the Wildcats 24-7 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Casa Grande quarterback Ethan Arellano completed 16 of 33 pass attempts for 147 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, and also rushed for 60 yards. Tyler Won grabbed seven passes for 33 yards. Clint Rea caught six passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, while Andre Antonio caught a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Defensively, Seamus Dirrane had a big game with 13 tackles, 9 solo, and a sack. Antonio made 6 tackles, 5 solo. Rea was in on 8 tackles, 3 solo and Gavin Pandolfi had 4 solo tackles and 2 assists.