Senior-loaded Casa boys soccer team seeks playoffs

The Casa Grande High School boys soccer team is veteran at the top and brand new underneath.

The Gaucho varsity features 13 seniors who have been with co-coaches Jordan Schlau and Kevin Richardson since they were freshman. But the program also has 15 sophomores coming up to ensure a bright future. Two of the sophomores will play with the varsity.

On both levels, the emphasis is on conditioning and teamwork with all 20 players on the varsity expected to contribute.

Leading the Casa Grande attack are brothers Mason Holbrook and his sophomore brother Hayden.

Bryan Gutierrez and Yadir DeLeon will anchor the team as midfielders.

Casa Grande’s last line of defense is solid with four-year veteran goalkeeper Bryan Gutierrez.

Everyone else is being counted on to help. “We are going to rotate a lot of players,” explained Richardson.

The Gauchos are off to a good start with wins over Rancho Cotate 5-0, Maria Carrillo 5-1 and Santa Rosa 3-0 and a 1-1 tie with Ukiah.

Senior Nico Rathman had a big game in the season opener against Rancho Cotate, scoring two goals. Adriano Soriano, Mason Holbrook and De Leon scored one each.

For the coaches, the win over Maria Carrillo was particularly satisfying. Down 1-0 at halftime, the Gauchos made what Schlau called a seamless transition into the second half and dominated with Garcia, Jose Chavez and Rahman all scoring.

Rahman, working off an assist from Victor Ramirez, provided Casa’s only goal in its tie with Ukiah.

In the rain at Santa Rosa, the Gauchos dominated with a 3-0 win. Chavez scored two goals to lead the way, with Rahman adding a goal.

Mason and Hayden Holbrook both had outstanding games on defense to help goalie Gutierrez record a clean sheet.

The young Casa Grande junior varsity is also off to a big start with four wins and four clean sheets.

The fast start didn’t just happen. The Gauchos have spent a lot of time since last spring’s abbreviated season working on conditioning and preparation. “We want every opponent to look at us as their toughest opponent,” said Schlau. “We want our team to be a prepared team, and one that plays together.”

And the coaches expect the Gauchos to play the game the right way. “We want our players to respect the game, respect our opponents and respect the referees,” explained Richardson.

The coaches are anxious to find out how their pre-league success will translate into success against the tough competition of the Vine Valley Athletic League. “We are in a tough league,” said Richardson. “We have never beaten Vintage or Napa. Our main objective is to get into the playoffs and then we will see what happens.”