Senior wrestlers of Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools were honored last Wednesday as they celebrated the final regular season dual match of their high school careers and looked ahead to the next steps of their journeys.

Casa Grande seniors Dylan Boden, Samuel Emal, Joe Heaney, Michelle Lauritzen, Ray Pacheco, Noah Padecky, Jacob Quintua and Raymond Wang were presented in a pre-match ceremony at Kenilworth Junior High School, where Casa hosted crosstown rival Petaluma. The Trojans seniors were also given a nod in the ceremony.

Casa Grande head coach Isaac Raya said he was “full of pride” as he looked at his seniors’ achievements, and that it was a bittersweet moment as they’d soon be moving on from the team.

“I am honored to be their coach,” Raya said. “They command the respect of all the teams in the area.”

At the match, it was also announced that Quintua would be signing a letter of intent to wrestle at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. Casa Grande will hold a signing ceremony featuring him and other committing Gaucho athletes at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in Iacopi Gymnasium.

In the Wednesday VVAL dual match, which was the last before the teams head to the postseason starting Feb. 10, Casa defeated Petaluma 66-18, with wins for the Gauchos including those by Padecky, Heaney, Boden, Pacheco, Wang, Quintua and Camden Bushey, and with a number of forfeits adding to the score.

Wins for the Trojans were by Spencer Madson-Castillo and Ed Berncich.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.