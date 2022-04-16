Seven-run inning powers Casa to win over Sonoma

The Casa Grande High School baseball team won its fifth straight game, but more importantly remained in the hunt for the Vine Valley Athletic League title by defeating Sonoma Valley 11-1 in five innings Friday afternoon.

Casa Grande scored seven runs in the second inning and finished off the Dragons with a run in the last of the fifth.

The Gauchos combined 10 hits with six walks to dominate the game. Eight players contributed hits, led by Jack Lundberg and Austin Steeves with two each.

Steeves cruised to the pitching win, scattering five hits and not walking a batter while striking out four.

Casa Grande is now 13-4 on the season and 4-2 in league, two games behind unbeaten Petaluma with a showdown game coming up against the Trojans Friday on the Casa diamond.

Sonoma is 6-10 on the season and 3-4 in league.

TOURNAMENT CANCELED

The anticipated two-day Napa Softball Tournament was cancelled because of unplayable diamonds. Both Petaluma and Casa Grande were scheduled to participate with a head-to-head meeting between the two local rivals scheduled for Friday.

Casa Grande ended up playing a non-league game against Benicia, losing 5-2.

Jamie McGaughey slugged two home runs for Casa Grande.

The Gauchos are 6-6 on the season.