Several Gauchos, Trojans on girls soccer All-VVAL team

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 15, 2022, 12:53PM

Taylor Ingram has been named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player for girls soccer by the league’s coaches.

Ingram leads a contingent of four Gaucho players chosen to the VVAL All-League first name. Honored, along with the MVP, were Mallory Jones, Heather Mahoney and Jordan Ekelhoff.

Petaluma’s Silvana Sessir was selected Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining her on the All-League first team were Trojans Megan Efhan and Natalia Efhan.

Chosen to the second team were Katie Hancock and Gabby Gotshall from Casa Grande along with Katrina Rodrigues and Hailey Barry from Petaluma.

