Shared players, tough schedule among hurdles for St. Vincent baseball

In the words of new coach Spencer Finkbohner, the St. Vincent High School baseball season is going to be, “Very interesting.”

St. Vincent reached the North Coast Section playoffs in two straight seasons before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the 2020 team with a 2-2 record. But a number of the starting players on that team that showed so much promise graduated.

Finkbohner, who coached the St. Vincent junior varsity three years ago, is currently the St. Vincent junior varsity football coach and has also coached at both Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools. He inherits several quality players from last year’s team, but with several twists.

A huge change is that the Mustangs step up from the North Central League II to the North Bay League Redwood where they will be facing teams with three or four times their enrollment. In addition, because of the scramble created by the pandemic, the Mustang baseball team will have to share athletes.

While the Petaluma City Schools District has ruled that athletes can play only one sport at one time, it is critical for a small catholic school like St. Vincent to allow multiple sports participation. Many key Mustang baseball players are still playing football, and the diamond team may have to share others with the basketball or lacrosse teams.

“We haven’t had a practice yet with all our players,” Finkbohner said.

The Mustangs have an abundance of potential pitchers, with the emphasis on potential.

Seniors Nathan Irving and Xavier Sullivan lead a group that includes juniors Dante Antonini, Dominic Minton, Jake DeCarli and Carter Payte, sophomore Eddy Stone and freshmen Nico Antonini, and Josh Malik.

One of the school’s best athletes, Nate Berniklau, gives St. Vincent one of the area’s best catchers and an excellent team leader. The problem is that, for now, the baseball team has to share him with football, and when he is finished on the gridiron, it may have to share him with basketball.

Veteran senior Irving will lead the infield at shortstop.

“He will anchor our defense,” said Finkbohner.

There are several choices to round out the infield, including veteran second baseman Ryan Nalducci, third baseman Sullivan, athletic junior Taiki Belway, sophomore Kyle Ghisletta, Stone, Nico Antonini and Malik.

An intriguing outfield possibility is sophomore Kai Hall, a football sensation as a freshman running back and one of the school’s best athletes. He tried basketball last season, and will bring his talents to the diamond this spring,

Also in line for outfield duty are Jason Lucero, Juan Jimenez, Sebastian Rios, football standout Liam O’Hare and Thomas Graziano.

Finkbohner identifies four players – Dante Antonini, Jiminez, Pate and Graziano as “floaters.”

“They are going to play where ever we need them,” the coach explained.

St, Vincent begins an ambitious schedule April 16 on its home diamond against Santa Rosa in a league game. In addition to its NBL schedule, the Mustangs will face Montgomery, Windsor and Ukiah from the NBL Oak and Justin-Siena from the Vine Valley Athletic League.