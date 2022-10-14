Week 8 of the high school football season features the biggest game of the year to this point between local powerhouses Rancho Cotate and Windsor, ranked Nos. 1 and 3, respectively, in The Press Democrat’s Top 5.

That matchup, our Game of the Week, will take place at Windsor with a 7 p.m. kickoff, and could go a long way in determining who wins the North Bay League-Oak title.

Here are a few other local games to watch in Week 8.

Cardinal Newman (4-2, 1-0 NBL-Oak) at Analy (3-3, 0-1 NBL-Oak), Friday, 7 p.m. The Cardinals opened league play last week with a 42-15 win over Montgomery, spearheaded by a 160-yard, three-touchdown game from star running back Santino Acevedo, who returned after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

Analy gave Rancho Cotate a battle for three quarters but ultimately dropped its second straight in a game that was marred by an injury to Cougars quarterback Liam Keaney on a late hit to the head. This game should be an interesting contrast in styles, as Analy is the most pass-heavy offense the Cardinals have faced so far this year.

CalPreps computer prediction: Cardinal Newman, 42-24

Santa Rosa (1-5, 0-1 NBL-Oak) at Montgomery (2-3, 0-1 NBL-Oak), Friday, 7 p.m. The two Santa Rosa rivals enter this one looking to snap three-game skids. After starting 2-0, the Vikings have dropped games to Casa Grande (44-35), St. Vincent (49-28) and Cardinal Newman (42-15) while the Panthers have fallen to Ukiah (28-25), Maria Carrillo (32-12) and Windsor (35-7).

Santa Rosa’s schedule doesn’t get much easier from here (Analy, Cardinal Newman, Rancho Cotate), so a win Friday would be a big confidence booster going forward.

Montgomery’s recent slide has been primarily due to penalties and turnovers, so a get-right game would also be huge for a team that still has to play Windsor, Analy and Rancho Cotate. The Vikings would also probably like to avenge last year’s 28-14 loss to the Panthers when both were in the NBL-Redwood.

CalPreps computer prediction: Montgomery, 42-21

Petaluma (5-1, 2-0 VVAL) at Sonoma Valley (3-4, 0-3 VVAL), Friday, 7 p.m. Coming off their bye week, which followed a marquee 28-26 win over Vintage, the Trojans will look to keep the momentum up against a scuffling Dragons team. It’ll be important for Petaluma to avoid a letdown spot these next two weeks as it faces the two teams at the bottom of the VVAL standings before closing out league play against American Canyon and Casa Grande.

It’s still unclear if senior quarterback Henry Ellis will be back for this game after having missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Junior Asher Levy has performed admirably in his stead while senior running back Silas Pologeorgis has averaged 100 yards per game and found the end zone four times over the last three games.

CalPreps computer prediction: Petaluma, 48-14

St. Vincent (6-0) vs. St. Bernard’s-Eureka (3-3), Saturday, 2 p.m. This nonleague battle is a rematch of Week 1, where St. Vincent ran away with a 33-7 win.

The Crusaders will head to Petaluma with a slightly different team as six players who were ineligible or injured for the season opener will be suiting up, including leading running back Grant Omey, who has 276 yards and three touchdowns in four games. St. Bernard’s was slated as one of the best Division 5 teams in the North Coast Section but has suffered losses to Eureka (31-13) and Oakland Tech (30-14).

St. Vincent, meanwhile, is in the midst of arguably its best start to a season ever. At 6-0, with wins over Oakland Tech and Montgomery, the Mustangs are the No. 1 Division 7 team in the NCS and are coming off a 56-13 win over Piner to open NBL-Redwood play. Senior running back Kai Hall (967 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) and senior quarterback Jaret Bosarge (1,310 total yards, 12 total touchdowns) lead the way.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Vincent, 42-13

