Shutout softball win for St. Vincent

Senior pitcher Sophia Skubic returned to the rubber for host St. Vincent as the Mustangs handed Ukiah a 3-0 defeat in North Bay Redwood league play on Tuesday.

It was the first shutout of the season for Skubic who limited the Wildcats to only four hits after sitting out work in the circle during the recent Cloverdale Softball Tournament.

Two of the hits by the visitors from the north came in the first inning when Ukiah got runners as far as second and third with only one out. McKinna Bird and Kylynn Watkins backed up a single and double for what turned out to be the biggest Ukiah threat of the afternoon.

Watkins blasted one down the left field line, but a fast retrieve by outfielder Sophia Romano kept the Wildcats from scoring. Ground ball outs back to Skubic and the first of several fine defensive plays by freshman third baseman Madelyn Rynning froze Bird at third base.

The quickly played contest went into the bottom of the fourth inning with Skubic and Wildcat hurler Julia Maldonado matching pitch for pitch.

Katerina Cespedes, the second hitter in the frame for the Mustangs. found a pitch to her liking, and powered a fly ball home run over the left field fence for what proved to be the winning margin. It was the second homer for Cespedes this season.

St. Vincent came back to give Skubic a little breathing room with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. A clutch ground ball hit and two runs knocked in by Izzy Badaglia got the job done.

The Mustangs outhit Ukiah 8-4 in improving their early conference record to 3-0 and improved to 6-5 overall.

Defensively St. Vincent got a terrific job from third baseman Rynning who turned in five errorless plays at the hot corner. On one ground ball she looked toward a possible force at second base and threw off the wrong foot to nail the Wildcat runner headed down the first-base line.

“She is one of our players who has travel ball experience,” noted coach Morgan Selmi.

Skubic got stronger as the game went on, and finished with a couple of strikeouts to give her six for the contest.

Badaglia and Vanessa Rios had two hits each for St. Vincent.

Ukiah fell to 1-2 in North Bay League Redwood play.