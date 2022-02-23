Six area wrestlers are state bound

The Casa Grande High School wrestling team capped off a historic season by finishing fifth as a team in the North Coast Section Championship.The fifth spot was the highest ever by a Petaluma-area team, surpassing the sixth-place finish by Petaluma High in 1991. The Gauchos point total of 132 team points were also the most ever by a local team.

The NCS tournament proved a launching pad for six state tournament qualifiers, four from Casa and two from Petaluma. Two Gaucho wrestlers, Zack Babel and Sakiko Pizzomo, claimed NCS championships. Also headed to state are Casa Grande’s Ryan Naugle and Kaya Zeidler along with Petaluma’s Shalynn Baker and Adriana Borjas.

“Finishing fifth was special,” said Casa Grande Coach Isaac Raya. “I didn’t really expect it. Everyone did a fantastic job.”

The coach emphasized that the record showing was a total team effort. “This team formed a bond. They shared a common vision and worked hard every day in the mat room competing against their teammates,” he explained.

The top three placers in each weight class for the boys and top four for the girls move on to the big state championships Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Petaluma’s state contingent will be led by NCS champions Pizzomo and Babel.

Pizzomo remained undefeated (33-0) on the season, winning the 126-pound girls championship by defeating Francesca Richmond of Livermore in the championship match on a 5-3 decision.

The win accomplished a goal the senior set for herself two years ago when she started wrestling. She attributes her background in martial arts for helping her transition to wrestling. Pizzomo is realistic about her chances at state. “I’ve never confident, but I have high hopes. I just want to win one match,” she said.

Casa Grande’s Zeidler, in the 150-pound weight class, finished third, earning her state trip with a pin of Petaluma’s Baker. By finishing fourth, Baker also qualified for state.

A freshman, Zeidler said she doesn’t know exactly what to expect in her first state tournament. “My goal is to make it as far as I can,” she said. She noted that this weekend’s state tournament will not be her last. “I want to try to go there every year,” he said.

Petaluma’s Borjas also qualified in the 131-pound class, finishing fourth, joining teammate Baker on the trip to state. Both are seniors.

Baker acknowledged that the pressure intensified after she lost in the second round and had to battle back. “I knew I knew I had to win or go home,” she explained. She said being able to work with Borjas and her teammates was an important factor in her accomplishment. “I am so proud of Adriana and our team,” she said.

Borjas said the state trip wasn’t given. It had to be earned. “It wasn’t handed to us,” she explained. “We had to work for it. She said she didn’t know what to expect at state, but she was going to give it her best. “I’m going to leave it all on the mat. It will be my last time and I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”

Although they aren’t state bound, Petaluma’s Bailey Deegan at 137 pounds and Carla Maldonado at 189 pounds both placed, finishing seventh.

Babel earned his trip to state by winning a North Coast Section championship. He decisioned Matthew Pierce of De La Salle 3-2 in the championship match.

Babel and Naugle agreed that neither would have made state without working and learning from one another in the practice room. “I couldn’t have made it without working out with Ryan,” the NCS champion said. A senior, Babel said state was something he had been pursuing since he was a sophomore. “It feels awesome knowing I made it in my last year,” he noted

Naugle, who finished third at 170, followed in the footsteps of his brother, Justin, who went to state in 2019. He acknowledged that having to win his match for third place was stressful. “I always do my best,” he said, “but it was different knowing that it was for state or going home.” It turned out that it was state and Naugle is excited. “It’s awesome,” he said. “It is cool what we’ve accomplished as a team. Casa is becoming a showcase for wrestling.”

Petaluma’s Colin Sanders and Casa Grande’s Jacob Quintura both placed. Sanders. who entered the competition unseeded, was sixth at 195 and Quintura eighth at 138.