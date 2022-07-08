Skubic is a three-sport star and class valedictorian

From the time Sophia Skubic entered St. Vincent Elementary School, she has been drilled with the importance of time management.

It was a very good thing. That discipline has helped Skubic be her high school’s best player in three sports, be selected St. Vincent’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, senior class valedictorian and win a multitude of academic and athletic accoldades.

It wasn’t always easy. Having a free study hall period each day helped, but she acknowledged, “There was definitely a lot of late nights and early mornings” that had to be devoted to studies to free time for sports practice whether it be volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter or, her favorite, softball in the spring.

It is all about to change. She is headed to the University of San Diego where, as good an athlete as she is, she might have a difficult time finding a spot as a walk-on at the Division 1 school.

“I would like to continue playing softball, but I don’t know if that will be possible,” she said. There are options. She might be interested in club sports or maybe recreation softball. And, since she is going to San Diego to continue her education, she suggests that beach volleyball might be a possibility.

Whatever happens as she moves forward, Skubic will carry with her memories of a senior year at St. Vincent de Paul High School that very, very few have ever matched.

Finally free from the restrictions imposed by two years of pandemic mandates, she excelled from opening volleyball tip to final pitch of championship softball.

In the fall, she was an All-North Bay League choice on a rebuilding Mustang volleyball team. “I really loved playing volleyball,” she said. “It was a great experience.”

In the winter, she was also All-League on a basketball team that struggled to compete in the talent-loaded North Bay League Redwood and was further hampered by continuing impacts of the tenacious COVID virus. For her, basketball was kind of something she did. “I didn’t play my freshman year, but went out my sophomore year because I was bored,” she said.

After volleyball came softball, and all the stars aligned for Skubic’s final high school sports season.

In St. Vincent’s first season real season in the North Bay League Redwood, its first season it could compete for the league championship and its first season under new coach Morgan Selmi, the Mustangs not only exceeded all expectations, but all dreams.

They not only won the league championship, they dominated their new league, going 14-1 against NBL Redwood opposition and 21-7 overall. Playing for the first time as a Division 4 school, they won a North Coast Section game before their season finally ended with a tough 3-2 loss to Fort Bragg in the second round of the playoffs.

As the pitcher, Skubic was the mainstay of the St. Vincent success.

Except for one three-game stretch when she was injured and a one-sided game late in the season when her batterymate, catcher Maddie DeLaMontanya, swithced to pitching, Skubic was in the circle for every St. Vincent inning. She pitched in 25 games, going 19-5 with a 1.02 earned run average. In 151 innings, she allowed just 22 earned runs, while striking out 187 and walking just 28. She also batted .354 with 34 hits, 34 runs scored and 14 RBIs in 27 games.

She was an obvious selection as the NBL Oak Player of the Year.

DeLaMontanya has been a major part of Skubic’s success. She has been behind the plate for all four years of the pitcher’s high school career, and enjoyed her own spectacular senior success, batting .457 with 35 hits in 28 games that included a whopping 14 doubles and 35 RBIs. That doesn’t include what she meant to the team and her pitcher as a dependable, quality defensive catcher.

Selmi said Skubic meant more to the Mustangs’ championship season than even her impressive statistics show.

Í’ve never seen her visibly upset on the diamond,” the coach said. “Everyone has a day when something gets under their skin. I’ve never seen Sophia have a day like that. She always has a smile on her face. She has always been vey coachable. It has been a pleasure seeing her grow.”

Selmi said she hopes Skubic finds a way to continue playing softball. “I absolutely think she can play in college,” the coach said. “I would like to see her give it a shot. She can play any place on the field.”

As she prepares to head south to San Diego to take the next step in her education, Skubic has spent the summer doing what she always does during the summer – playing softball. She started with the Petaluma Steal Breeze youth program as a 9-year-old, and since she has been in high school played for the Sonoma Stack team.

Playing sports year round is a commitment not only for the athlete, but for her family as well, and Skubic credits her family – father Bob; mother Christina; and younger brother Joseph, now a junior at Sonoma Academy for “really great support.” That support also came from her No. 1 fan, grandfather George Caspary.

While sports, in some form, will continue to be a part of her life, she has even more ambitious life goals. She plans to major in neuroscience, studying the causes and cures for different types of dementia.

She just might find a way to be playing softball on her 100th birthday.