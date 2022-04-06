Skubic pitches and hits St. Vincent to softball win over Santa Rosa

Sophia Skubic and the St. Vincent softball team continued their hot play of late, claiming their fifth straight win 6-3 over Santa Rosa on Tuesday to remain atop the standing in the North Bay League-Redwood.

The Mustangs, who came in at No. 8 in last week’s Press Democrat rankings, are now 9-5 on the year and 5-0 in league play. Skubic threw a complete game, her 11th in 11 starts this season, allowing seven hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts and no walks to improve to 8-3 on the year. She also boasts a 1.32 earned run average and has 78 strikeouts to 13 walks in 74 innings pitched.

She also doubled and tripled in a 2-for-3 day at the plate while Maddy De La Montanya went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Santa Rosa (3-9, 2-4) got a complete game out of starter Kaili Maples, who allowed six hits, one earned run with four walks and three strikeouts.

Danniella Lee had two hits with an RBI to pace the Panthers offensively.

Piner, No. 10 in the PD’s rankings, remained a step behind the Mustangs in the Redwood standings with an 11-1 win over Healdsburg in five innings on Tuesday.

The Prospectors (7-5, 5-1), who have now won four straight, got a huge game from Lilymay Jurek, who went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Bryce MacMillan also doubled and drove in a run, aiding her own effort in the circle. She picked up the win, her third of the season, going five strong innings with eight hits, an earned run, two walks and six strikeouts.

Piner will play at St. Vincent on Thursday in a battle of the top two teams in the Redwood.

In the NBL-Oak, first-place Rancho Cotate got another big win on Tuesday, routing No. 7 Montgomery 13-3.

The top-ranked Cougars (8-2, 5-1) racked up eight doubles in a 21-hit afternoon thanks to a few huge offensive outings courtesy of Kayla Mahnken (1 for 5, double, four RBIs), Haley Wyatt (3 for 3, two doubles, three RBIs), Kayla Dixon (1 for 3, double, two RBIs), Tiare Guerrero (4 for 5, double, three RBIs).

Kailey Yahya also went 5 for 5 with an RBI and Paige Vraneswich went 3 for 4. Lexi Samson got the win in the circle, striking out two with five hits, a run and walk allowed in four innings.

Sara Habkirk had a pair of hits with an RBI to pace the Vikings (3-7, 2-4).

No. 4 Maria Carrillo kept pace with the Cougars in the Oak standings with its 4-2 win over No. 9 West County on Tuesday.

Madison Cooper earned her eighth win of the season, firing a complete game with six hits, no earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

Alexis Hoke went 2 for 2 with an RBI, Erin Kelleher drove in a run and Olivia Rivera scored twice with a hit to lead the Pumas (8-4, 4-2) on offense.

It’s the fifth straight loss for West County, which falls to 6-8 overall and 1-5 in league.

No. 5 Windsor knocked off No. 6 Cardinal Newman 14-3 in five innings in the other Oak game on Tuesday.

The Jaguars (8-5, 3-3) led only 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth where they scored 10 runs, capped by a game-ending double from Lily Caughie.

Caughie went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while freshman Demi Lagourgue went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Jennifer Doherty went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Mia Avila also brought home two runs, helping her own cause in the circle, where she fired a complete game with seven hits, two earned runs and two strikeouts.

Sarah Khoury drove in two runs for the Cardinals (6-9, 3-3), who have now lost five in a row.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, No. 3 Casa Grande demolished Justin-Siena 21-1 in five innings.

The Gauchos (6-4, 2-2) took control early with an 11-run first inning.

Jamie McGaughey hit a home run and a double as she drove in five runs while Hannah Edwards and Megan Corkrey each doubled with four RBIs. Maddie Fannin added three RBIs with a double and Lauren Ketchu and Kaden Brody each had three hits.

The Gauchos got equally strong play from their pitchers as Marissa Brody and Georgia Moss combined for six strikeouts, three hits, one walk and one earned run.

Baseball

West County, the No. 6-ranked team by the PD, turned away St. Vincent 11-3 in NBL-Redwood play on Tuesday.

West County is now 10-5 overall and has a two-game lead atop the Redwood standings with a 5-0 record.

Ace Luke Dillon fired his sixth complete game of the season, allowing five hits, two earned runs with six strikeouts and no walks. The senior is now 5-2 on the year with 50 strikeouts, 10 walks and 1.04 ERA.

Jake Fitch, Blake Thomas and Sebastian Meechan each had two hits for West County, while Meechan also had two RBIs.

Taiki Belway and Nico Antonini both went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Mustangs (7-5, 3-2).

Healdsburg pulled away from Piner with a six-run sixth inning for a 9-3 league win on Tuesday.