Small ball helps Petaluma win first NCS baseball game

Petaluma took full advantage of a skilled small-ball approach on Wednesday to grab an early lead, and the Trojans turned on the offensive jets late to get past DeAnza 10-2 in the first round of the North Coast Section Division II baseball playoffs.

Petaluma is back on its home diamond Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on Tamalpais from the Marin County Athletic League in a quarterfinal game. Tamalpais, the No.2 seed, defeated Rancho Cotate 2-1 in its opener.

The third-seeded Trojans scored three runs in the first frame by selectively bunting on normal hitter’s counts to take a lead that they would never relinquish.

Two perfectly executed bunts pressured DeAnza pitcher David Fernandez to hurry his throws past first base and all three runs scored on only one looping base hit in the inning by Joe Brown. Bunts were perfectly executed by third-slot hitter Colin Landry and senior David Wood.

Overall on the warm afternoon the Trojans sacrificed successfully four times, showing that skill was part of their offensive arsenal.

The Trojans carried a 3-0 lead into the third inning behind the slants of Zack Fiene when the visitors from El Sobrante bounced back with two runs on a double by Caden Schott.

Trojan coach Scott Osder opted to replace Fiene with junior Jack Palmer, and the move paid off big time as the junior right hander got out of further trouble by retiring the next two hitters with runners at second and third. The key was a four-pitch punch out at the bottom of the order without any contact.

Palmer went on to pitch solidly for the rest of the contest while his mates scored seven runs down the stretch.

Brown, the Offensive Player of the Year in the Vine Valley Athletic League, continued to pound the ball for the Trojans with a 3-for-4 afternoon that included a home run. Wyatt Davis chipped in with a run-scoring triple.

All of the action was not on the playing field. A strike was called on a DeAnza batter prompting him to be called back to the box after heading to first base. The next pitch by Palmer was close enough to merit a third called strike and a Don coach got into a heated argument with the plate umpire on the strike call.

Eventually, the coach was given a traditional thumb by the official after he had listened to enough and the coach slowly, but reluctantly, left the premises, not without some caustic comments heard by most of the big crowd on hand.

Petaluma turned in the defensive play of the afternoon when DeAnza attempted a double steal in the top of the fifth inning. Trailing 6-2 at the time with runners at first and third, the DeAnza runner at first base was deliberately caught off first base and in a run down. The runner at third took off suddenly for the plate only to be gunned down with a perfect toss to catcher Raime Dayton who applied the tag.

The loss ended a very good season for DeAnza with a record of 21-6 while the VVAL champion Trojans improved to 19-8.