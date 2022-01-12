Soccer: Casa boys record first VVAL win ever against Napa

The Casa Grande boys soccer team put an exclamation point on a 5-0-1 season’s start by defeating Napa 1-0 to begin Vine Valley athletic league play last week. The victory marked the first Gaucho win over Napa since the formation of the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Hayden Holbrook, working off an assist from Yahir DeLeon, provided the margin of victory in the hard-fought contest.

Later in the week, Casa rolled over American Canyon 6-0.

Jose Chavez led the win with two goals. Holbrook, Jorge Fuentas, Nico Rahman and Alexis Garcia also scored for the Gauchos. Rahman and DeLeon provided assists.

Casa’s junior varsity also won both games, defeating Napa, 1-0.

Petaluma’s boys team lost its first two Vine Valley Athletic League matches, falling to Sonoma Valley 3-0 and Vintage 4-1 last week. Overall, the Trojans were 0-3-1 starting play this week.

The Casa Grande girls are off to a blistering start of their own in VVAL play. The Gauchos have given up only one goal in three dominating wins, beating Vintage 5-0, Napa 4-0 and American Canyon 6-1.

Lauren Reposa led the Casa Grande attack against Vintage with three goals, while Mallory Jones and Erika Marquardt scored one each.

Assists came from Jones, Taylor Ingram, Marquardt and Jordan Eckelhoff.

Reposa also had a pair of goals against Napa with Gabby Gotshall and Jones also scoring. Heather Mahoney provided two assists.

Mahoney took care of most of the scoring herself against American Canyon with three goals. Abby Harvey, Karissa Roldan and Reposa scored one each. Assists came from Gotshall, Roldan, Reposa, Mahoney and Issabelle Thors.

Petaluma’s girls have yet to win or lose or even score in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

The Trojans have kicked to 0-0 ties against both Sonoma Valley and Vintage.