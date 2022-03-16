Softball preview: Petaluma will play good softball

“All I want us to do is play good softball,” says Petaluma High veteran softball coach Kurt Jastrow.

That is the one thing certain about a young Trojan team. They will play fundamentally sound softball. How well they will against another loaded question remains to be determined.

Going into this week’s play, Petaluma had a 3-2 record with wins over North Bay League teams Cardinal Newman (12-3), Windsor (14-5) and Mntgomery (6-5), but losses to out-of-area powers Livermore (9-0) and San Rafael (10-1).

In both losses, the Trojans have faced elite pitchers. Their future is largely dependent on their own pitchers, primarily sophomore Mya Gonzalez and junior Katrina Johnson. Both had some experience last season, but this year are being counted on to shoulder the load inside the circle.

“They are working hard,” noted Jeff Marcia, who is co-coaching with Jastrow this season. “It is early in the season, and they are finding their way. They both have good potential.”

Whoever pitches will benefit from having Holly Pardini behind the plate. “Her work ethic is unbelievable,” says Jastrow. “She takes control on the field.” The coaches have so much respect for Pardini that they have named her a team captain, even though she is only in her junior season.

The right side of the Petaluma infield is also the key to the Trojan batting order.

Second baseman Mallory O’Keefe not only makes all the plays, but knows what to do with the ball once it is in her possession. She bats leadoff and hits all kinds of pitching. So far this season, she is batting .571.

First baseman Karlie Bernich has big-time power, and bats clean-up. She is also excellent defensively, saving runs with her ability to snare throws in the dirt.

Ellie Oatman, like O’Keefe and Bernich, is solid defensively at shortstop and an improving hitter.

Any number of players could work in at third base. Annabelle Locati and Mia Vaughn have been playing there, while Alyssa Goebel is a possibility, although she might be more valuable in the outfield. O’Keefe is also capable of playing the hot corner with Casey Sullivan sliding into second base.

The Petaluma outfield is outstanding defensively with Payton Yeomans in left, Brycelyn Casey in center and Alyssa Goebel in right. “We can go get them,” says Jastrow. “They can all catch the ball. In a recent game against San Rafael, Goebel had three clutch catches, all coming at crucial stages in the game.

An intriguing prospect is Lily Gemma, who is good enough to make the varsity as a freshman and will get a lot of playing time as the season progresses.

Locati, Oatman and Johnson are also outfield possibilities.

Not only do the Trojans expect to be good defensively, but they expect to be able to score runs.

“We have good hitting throughout the lineup from one through nine, Jastrow said.

Marcia said the Petaluma hitters will have to be ready when they face the quality pitching on their schedule.

“It is all about pitch selection,” he said. “It is important that we know how to make adjustments at the plate. “We are going to be facing a lot of good pitchers who know how to pitch.”