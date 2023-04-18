Casa Grande’s softball team picked up a huge win in its race for the Vine Valley Athletic League title, rallying to defeat American Canyon’s Wolves 7-6.

The victory avenged the only loss on Casa Grande’s 5-1 Vine Valley Athletic League record and left it tied with Vintage for the league lead.

The game wasn’t decided until Casa Grande scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and stopped American Canyon one run short of a game-tying rally in the bottom of the inning.

Cara Broadhead broke a 5-5 tie that had carried from the seventh inning with an RBI single and scored herself on a wild pitch. Broadhead’s run proved huge when American Canyon scored one in the bottom of the ending before pitcher Lila Partridge ended the game with a strikeout.

Georgia Moss pitched the first six innings for Casa Grande before Partridge took over for two innings, allowing just one hit and a pair of walks, while striking out one.

Alex Giacomini belted a home run for the Gauchos, while Lauren Ketchu had two hits.

Earlier in the week, Casa Grande bested Sonoma Valley’s Dragons 9-2.

Eight different Gauchos had hits, with Broadhead going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Partridge pitched all seven innings for Casa, allowing seven hits, but only two runs with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Casa Grande entered this week with a 13-3 record and tied with Vintage atop the VVAL standings with a 5-1 record.

PETALUMA

Petaluma had just one game last week, and got in three games worth of hitting, slugging Napa 12-3.

Paton Yeomans led a 15-hit Petaluma bat barrage with a 4-for-5 plate performance that included three runs scored.

Casey Sullivan, Karlee Caldwell and Hollie Pardini each had two hits, Sullivan and freshman Bella Hudson both hit home runs.

The big batting surge made pitching life a breeze for Mya Gonzalez who allowed five hits and three walks while striking out five.

Petaluma entered this week with a 9-4 record and a 4-3 mark in the Vine Valley Athletic League.