Softball: Trojans hold off Montgomery, lose to Livermore

Petaluma held off a seventh-inning rally by visiting Montgomery to narrowly win its softball home opener 6-5 last week.

The Trojans led from the opening frame only to have the Vikings score two runs and advance potential tying and go-ahead runners into scoring position before a fly ball out to right field ended things.

Petaluma played very well defensively as it converted about everything hit in the infield, except one bobble up the middle, to keep the pitching staff out of trouble.

Mallory O’Keefe had a solid day all around with a pair of hits and two runs scored. One of her hits was a long triple into the right-center gap.

Saturday, Petaluma suffered its first loss at Livermore, losing to one of the best teams in the North Coast Section, 9-0.

Livermore senior pitcher Taylor Rodriguez shut the Trojans down, allowing just two hits while striking out 13.

Petaluma’s hits were by sophomore Annabelle Locati and freshman Lily Gemma.

Petaluma is now 3-1 on the season.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande improved its season to 2-1 with a 12-1 win over Archie Williams in a game played in San Anselmo.

ST.VINCENT

St. Vincent split a pair of games last week. After a tough 3-2 loss at St. Helena, the Mustangs bounced back to win at Cloverdale 10-3.

St. Vincent is now 2-2 for new coach Morgan Selmi.