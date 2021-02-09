Sonoma coach has top time in half marathon

The topsy-turvey world of distance running in a pandemic produced a 50-year-old man finishing in first place in the usually competitive Napa to Sonoma Half Marathon, but he’s no Rosie Ruiz. John Litzenberg, coach of the Sonoma Valley High School cross country team, did his home town proud with a winning time.

“As I had raced in every Napa Sonoma Half since it started in 2004,” said Litzenberg, “I decided to run the course and submit a virtual time.” Race organizers allowed runners to file a virtual half-marathon time between Dec. 12 to Jan. 3, 2021, over whatever course they chose, as verified by GPS watches.

His route, run on Dec. 27, 2020, closely followed the traditional course from Cuvaison Winery in Napa to the Sonoma Plaza. “Apparently I posted the fastest time, which was 1:29:08, and I was pretty happy with the time considering I was by myself with no course marshals to clear traffic.”

Litzenberg has usually come in at or near the top of his age class, though in 2019 he came in second overall. According to race records, there were only 28 timed competitors, but Litzenberg’s time beat the second-place finisher, 28-year-old Tyler Hysell, by six minutes.

The next Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon is scheduled to be run July 18, if prevailing health orders allow.