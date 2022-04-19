Sonoma Overlook Trail Hike returns to raceway

Sonoma Raceway will host the fifth annual Sonoma Overlook Trail hike on May 14, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The outdoor and active fundraiser is designed to support ongoing Overlook Trail maintenance and allow Northern Californian residents an opportunity to take on a 360-degree view of the 1,600-acre property. The hike has become a popular annual event. The event sold out for three years straight before the pandemic.

Registered participants will start the day on the Redwood Deck overlooking the raceway and Sonoma Valley while enjoying donuts and coffee. Sonoma Raceway and Overlook Trail representatives will provide an introduction before allowing participants to embark on a three or five-mile self-guided hike through the hills and grasslands of the raceway's vast open space west of the main facility. Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the Redwood Deck following the hike's conclusion.

Proceeds from the hike will support the Sonoma Overlook Trail maintenance, restoration, recreation, and education programs run by the Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards. The all-volunteer group monitors and performs maintenance on the Overlook Trail. In addition, the project has helped rebuild badly-eroded steps, corrected climbing turns, and alleviated general gradient and erosion issues along almost two miles of trail.

For more information on Sonoma Overlook and Montini Preserve Trails, visit OverlookMontini.org. Event registration can be done by contacting Connie Bolduc at sonomaoverlooktrail@gmail.com or 707-953-1498.