Sonoma Raceway kicks off Thanksgiving Food Drive

Sonoma Raceway has virtually kicked off its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Sonoma Raceway has kicked off its season of giving with the 20th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, but for the first time, the food drive will take place virtually, Nov. 2 through Dec. 5.

Through the Virtual Food Drive, race fans can donate nutritious food without lifting a can. Each week for five consecutive weeks, Sonoma Raceway will utilize its social media channels to highlight Bay Area food banks, including Alameda County, Contra Costa-Solano Counties, Napa County, San Francisco-Marin Counties and Sonoma County, and encourage race fans and community members to donate online.

The raceway’s annual food drive has distributed more than 40 tons of food since its inception in 2000, including nearly 2,500-pounds of food and more than $2,400 in donations in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the raceway has suspended the donation of non-perishable food items, but encourages donating virtually to the food banks in the listed counties.

“I can’t tell you how much we appreciate all that Sonoma Raceway does for us,” said Dee Weaver, volunteer coordinator for the F.I.S.H. Holiday Food Basket Program. “The monetary donations will help with gift certificates for meat and produce for each participant, as we will have about 450 families sign up for holiday food baskets.”

In addition, RKA, a Windsor-based manufacturer and retailer of motorcycle equipment and luggage, is accepting monetary donations for Redwood Empire Food Bank and F.I.S.H. in Sonoma. For the past 19 years, RKA has coordinated a food drive motorcycle ride, collecting donations for area food banks, but has cancelled this year’s ride due to the pandemic. Currently, RKA is offering a $25 gift certificate for any single product they offer in exchange for a donation of $100 or more to REFB or FISH. For contact information, visit www.rka-luggage.com.

Donations can be made to the following food banks on behalf of the Sonoma Raceway Thanksgiving Food Drive:

Nov. 1-7: Redwood Empire Food Bank and Friends in Sonoma Helping

* Nov. 8-14: Community Action of Napa Valley

*Nov. 15-21: San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

*Nov. 22-28: Alameda County Community Food Bank

*Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano