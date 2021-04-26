Sonoma too strong for young Petaluma volleyball team

Petaluma dropped a three-set decision to visiting Sonoma Valley in the Trojans’ volleyball home opener on Thursday. The young Trojans were outscored by the poised Dragons, the defending Vine Valley Athletic League champions 25-15, 25-14 and 25-21 in front of a crowd that experienced some changes in the normal net protocol from seasons past.

There was no rotation of net side positions for either team nor any pregame touching after the entire bleacher section had been sprayed with disinfectant following the junior varsity contest.

The contest wasn’t the only game on campus, with a softball game between Petaluma and Casa Grande only steps away outside on the diamond and a girls soccer match set to launch later in the evening on Steve Ellison Field matching El Molino and Petaluma. Such is the athletic schedule created by recent pandemic precautions in a season like no other on campus venues throughout the Redwood Empire and beyond.

The volleyball game matched a very talented Dragon squad against the energetic Trojans of first year coach Amy Schwappach in the beginning of a definite rebuilding season after Petaluma lost five senior players from its Norcal playoff squad from last season. The veteran Sonoma team came in with a 2-0 record after topping Casa Grande and Napa in earlier VVAL play.

The first two games were very similar with Sonoma Valley pulling away easily on smooth passing and kill shots that found open spaces in the back of the Trojan defense.

At one point it was 20-8 in the first set and 20-11 in the second set before the young Petaluma team made a more spirited showing in the late going. The Dragons were led by 5-foot, 11-inch senior Katie Brenniger, who made some powerful kill shots from the right side of the net that found nothing but open floor against the scrambling Trojans in the back of their defense.

Eight players on the Dragon team were holdovers from the title-winning squad of 2020.

Things picked up for the Trojans in the third set with some excellent blocking at the net by Jacqueline Mattox and the all-around hustling of veteran Anna Hospodar. She was able to dig out many hard-hit balls by the Dragons, and got in some solid shots of her own from the left side of the net as the Trojans closed the third set to 15-10. Junior Lauren Wolf also had some effective defensive moments from her libero position in the third set.

With Hospodar and junior Keira Alden working on opposite ends of the net, the Trojans made a contest of it by closing the margin to 24-20 down the stretch. A serving ace by Alden found no answer from the concerned Dragons. Several Trojan points were recorded with Hospodar serving and strong returns contributed by Alden and Stella Schwappach. Finally, however, the final point for the winning Dragons was made by a smash at the net by Brenninger. As well as the Sonoma Valley team played, however, they were guilty of eight service errors.

Schwappach was pleased with the play of her young team, especially in the third set.

“We forced them to play up a little,” the coach said. “They had some powerful hitters, but we reacted well, especially Kiera Alden who led us with eight assists. She is playing that position for the first time, and had a couple of double hits, but overall she did very well.”

In the highly competitive junior varsity contest, Petaluma battled back from an opening set loss to hang a 25-17 defeat on the Dragons in the second set. The match was decided on a 15-10 tiebreaker won by Sonoma Valley.