Sonoma Valley pool plans revealed

Designs for a new pool at Sonoma Valley High School are almost done, and if all goes well with approvals, construction could begin this summer, school district officials said.

Bruce Abbott, associate superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District, will present the latest designs and plans to the school board Tuesday night. He will also ask the board for approval to request a CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) exemption from the state because the new pool and facilities will be built in the same location as the previous ones, he said.

The $16 million project includes a 16-lane, 25-yard short course swimming pool, and a “learn-to-swim” swimming pool, plus locker rooms for both students and the general public, restrooms, storage rooms, offices, ticketing area, activity room, walkways, landscaping, parking, lighting, scoreboard system, shade structures and pool fencing. Additionally, future bleachers for seating capacity of 250 seats are planned.

Abbott said the district sent “snail mail” notices to neighbors about the upcoming construction and to-date have received only emails “supporting the pools.”

They are working on a joint use agreement with Sonoma Splash, a pool advocacy group that is contributing $1.5 million in capital funds and will share in the operating costs. Sonoma Splash will have its own public locker rooms and access points, Abbott said, so that its users will not have to go on school property.

The high school will typically use the pools Monday through Friday leaving the rest of the time

Sonoma Valley High School’s pool was filled in in 2005 for what was then cited as safety and the cost of upgrading such things as the pump system. Discussions for building a new school pool have taken place for years including a study conducted in 2014.

Sonoma Splash, too, has worked for years to bring a community pool to the area and in 2011 developed a board of directors and raised enough money to purchase a 6-acre property on Verano Avenue. The nonprofit sold the property in 2018 after coming to the conclusion the recreation site they hoped to build was not financially feasible.

Organizers approached the school district and asked to be considered for a joint use agreement, Abbott said. The details are not entirely ironed out, but he expects to bring the agreement to the school board at its March 9 meeting.

Measure E bond funds of $7.9 million, $5 million of bond contingency funds, $1.5 million of reserved facilities funds, and Splash’s $1.5 million will build the pool project. Abbott said Sonoma Splash is planning a fundraising program to raise more money for the capital project.

Fees that Sonoma Splash will charge for use of the pools will be used toward sharing the cost of operating the facility. Abbott said pools have high operating costs and it has become common for schools to share the use of facilities with community organizations such as Sonoma Splash. The pool project is expected to be complete late in the spring of 2022.

Abbott will present the pool project to the board of trustees at its regular meeting on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and can be viewed online at Zoom.SVUSD.org.

