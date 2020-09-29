Sophomore Skubic is a three-sport star in the making

The expected announcement shutting down spring sports at St. Vincent High School because of coronavirus cautions suddenly closed out the playing careers of several senior Mustang athletes, but nobody on the campus had more reason to be disappointed than second-year softball pitcher Sophia Skubic.

Skubic, a 5-foot, 6-inch product of the Petaluma Steal Breeze diamond program, had a strong first season in 2019 for coach Don Jensen, and closed it out by taking the North Coast Section Division V title game against Hoopa Valley into the final inning before losing, 4-3 on a defensive misplay.

She continued to be ready for another run at an NCS crown by also lettering in both volleyball and basketball in an era of sports specialization on most other campuses in the Redwood Empire.

In 2019, Skubic posted strong numbers in her first season under the venerable Jensen. She was 11-6 for the season, with an earned run average of 2.60. Included in her victories were consecutive shutouts over Cardinal Newman and Lower Lake at the beginning of the season. Prior to the game against a good Hoopa team, Skubic shut down perennial NCS contender Clear Lake, 5-3.

The young hurler kept her pitches in or near the strike zone all season, and she finished with 100 strikeouts in her first campaign. Jensen was impressed from the season-opening scrimmage against Casa Grande when, “She was in the zone during her entire time in the circle. If she continues to throw that well, we can use Sully Henry in the infield where she prefers to play.”

A big Saturday afternoon crowd at the St. Vincent softball facility at the exciting conclusion of the following season was treated to a closely contested game which the unheralded visitors from the northern area in the section pulled out with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. It marked the second heartbreaking defeat for the defending North Central League -II champions who dropped a one-run decision to Cloverdale in the heat a year earlier.

For Skubic and her mates, 2020 could have well been their season for retribution with a fourth consecutive drive for a Division V title, but everybody had to turn in their gear prematurely.

During the 2020 regular fall sports season, Skubic and the Lady Mustangs put together one of their best volleyball seasons in recent years. After finishing in a tie for the NCL II title with Roseland Prep (Division IV) the Lady Mustangs won three of four contests to advance to the Division V finals.

During the campaign, Skubic alternated between the back line and at the net for coach Kelsey McIntire.

Following a second-place finish in a match against highly rated Marin Academy, the Mustangs hosted Vacaville Christian in DeCarli Gym and came away with a 3-1 victory. After dropping the opening set, the Mustangs rallied for three straight wins, including a 25-20 win in the final. The victory propelled St. Vincent into the second round of NorCal play at Colfax in the Sacramento area. Colfax pull out a 3-2 thriller to end the Mustang season.

Over the course of the season, Skubic posted 129 digs, and had one of the best blocking averages on the Lady Mustang team. St. Vincent finished the overall campaign at 25-8.

Currently, the Mustangs are working out, observing summer CIF rules according to Associate Athletic Director Gary Von Raesfeld. Two-a-day practices are voluntary at DeCarli Gym under the watchful eye of Von Raesfeld until the school hires a regular volleyball coach. No announcement has been made by the school concerning a new coach.

Basketball had a disappointing season (10-16) under returning coach James Fagundes but the steady development Skubic in her first season of play had to be one of the feel good stories of the campaign.

Skubic stepped in immediately and became an integral part of the club which was not the easiest of chores for a club that played without their full roster for too many games during the season. Skubic didn’t shy away from handling the ball despite her lack of experience and she averaged less than two turnovers per game while scoring 100 points for the season. She became a willing 3-point shooter and a third option in many Mustang games.

At the St. Helena Tournament, Skubic scored in double figures against both San Rafael and Rio Vista.