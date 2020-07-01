Spencer Torkelson could play for Tigers this summer

DETROIT — No. 1 overall draft pick and Petaluma native Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a minor league contract on Tuesday, and the team said the infielder will join its player pool for this abbreviated season.

Torkelson's deal includes $8,416,300 as a signing bonus, which is $1,000 above slot value, and a $2,500 contingent bonus for days on the roster of a minor league affiliate, which cannot be earned until 2021. He is to receive $100,000 within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and 50% of the rest on each July 1 in 2021 and 2022.

Undrafted after graduating Casa Grande High School in 2017, Torkelson hit 54 home runs in two-plus seasons at Arizona State. This spring’s college baseball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After hitting seven home runs in 29 games in his senior year at Casa Grande, Torkelson hit a nation-leading 25 in his freshman year at Arizona State, shattering Barry Bonds’ school record of 11.

He hit .340 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 17 games during this year’s shortened season.

The Tigers took the 20-year-old first baseman with the top pick in June, then said they intended to try him at third. Detroit had the top pick for the second time in three years after drafting right-hander Casey Mize in 2018.

Both will get a chance to show what he can do sooner rather than later. Detroit announced 58 selections for its player pool Sunday, leaving two spots open.

On Tuesday, the Tigers said Torkelson will be added to that group, which also includes Mize and several other top pitching prospects — meaning it's possible that some of Detroit’s biggest young names could reach the majors at some point this season.

