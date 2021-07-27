Sports opens path to Tennessee college for Casa Grande’s Gardea

Sports can open many educational doors for young athletes. For Casa Grande High School basketball and lacrosse star Sophia Gardea, sports have opened an educational opportunity in the scenic Appalachian Mountains in Tennessee.

Gardea has accepted a three-part scholarship to continue her education, her music and her lacrosse at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, about 55 miles north of Knoxville.

“I visited several colleges in a couple of different states and I chose Lincoln Memorial. I wanted to be away from California and I really like their lacrosse program,” Gardea said.

“I like the college scene, I like the coach and it seems like a family-oriented college, which is something I agree with. I want to play lacrosse on a college level and academics are important as well as athletics.”

Her inducement was strong for the determined athlete who will receive music, academic and athletic scholarships.

Lincoln Memorial University is a private school with an enrollment of 4,885, 1,817 undergraduates and 3,068 graduate and professional students who attend classes both on and off campus. Its average class size is 14.

Lincoln Memorial University is a Division II college with a full complement of 12 sports including both men’s and women’s lacrosse teams. The team plays in the South Atlantic Conference.

Gardea plans to major in business at LMU. She also plans to continue with her music after playing saxophone and trumpet in the Casa Grande jazz ensemble in high school.

Gardea was an outstanding basketball and football player in high school. In 2019 she was an integral part of both the Casa Grande basketball and lacrosse teams. This spring, with both sports played in the same season, she chose lacrosse and was a key in another Casa Grande championship season.

At LMU she will concentrate on lacrosse, although she doesn’t rule out playing basketball on some level.

“I knew I wanted to play lacrosse on the college level,” she said. “I also wanted a college with strong academics as well.”

She said she was impressed with the lacrosse coaches and players she met on her visit to the campus.

“It felt like family,” she said. “They have an up-and-coming lacrosse program.”

She isn’t exactly sure how basketball fits into her busy schedule, but she is still going to be involved in the sport on some level.

She acknowledged that she is a bit nervous about moving across the country. But she said she is ready for the challenge.

One thing that won’t change is her busy schedule of academics, music and sports.

“I don’t like sitting around,” she said. “I like to be busy.”

It is just that now she will be busy on a different level and in Tennessee instead of Petaluma.