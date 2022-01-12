Sports Schedule
JAN 13
Boys basketball: Casa Grande at Petaluma; Rancho Cotate at St. Vincent
Boys soccer: Petaluma at American Canyon
JAN. 14
Girls soccer: Petaluma at American Canyon
JAN. 15
Girls basketball: Casa Grande at Justin-Siena; Petaluma at Napa
Boys basketball: Casa Grande at Justin-Siena; Petaluma at Napa; Upper Lake at St. Vincent
JAN. 17
Boys basketball: Averroes at St. Vincent
JAN. 18
Boys basketball: Petaluma at American Canyon
Boys soccer: Casa Grande at Justin-Siena; Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley
Girls basketball: St. Vincent at Healdsburg
JAN. 19
Girls basketball: Petaluma at American Canyon
Girls soccer: Casa Grande at Justin-Siena; Napa at Petaluma
Wrestling: Petaluma at Justin-Siena
Boys basketball: St. Vincent at West County
JAN. 20
Boys basketball: Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley; Petaluma at Justin-Siena
Boys soccer: Petaluma at Justin-Siena; Casa Grande a t Sonoma Valley
Girls basketball: St. Vincent at Maria Carrillo
JAN 21
Girls basketball: Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley; Petaluma at Justin-Siena
Girls soccer: Petaluma at Justin-Siena; Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley
Boys soccer: Petaluma at Casa Grande
Boys basketball: St. Vincent at Piner
