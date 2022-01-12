Sports Schedule

JAN 13

Boys basketball: Casa Grande at Petaluma; Rancho Cotate at St. Vincent

Boys soccer: Petaluma at American Canyon

JAN. 14

Girls soccer: Petaluma at American Canyon

JAN. 15

Girls basketball: Casa Grande at Justin-Siena; Petaluma at Napa

Boys basketball: Casa Grande at Justin-Siena; Petaluma at Napa; Upper Lake at St. Vincent

JAN. 17

Boys basketball: Averroes at St. Vincent

JAN. 18

Boys basketball: Petaluma at American Canyon

Boys soccer: Casa Grande at Justin-Siena; Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley

Girls basketball: St. Vincent at Healdsburg

JAN. 19

Girls basketball: Petaluma at American Canyon

Girls soccer: Casa Grande at Justin-Siena; Napa at Petaluma

Wrestling: Petaluma at Justin-Siena

Boys basketball: St. Vincent at West County

JAN. 20

Boys basketball: Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley; Petaluma at Justin-Siena

Boys soccer: Petaluma at Justin-Siena; Casa Grande a t Sonoma Valley

Girls basketball: St. Vincent at Maria Carrillo

JAN 21

Girls basketball: Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley; Petaluma at Justin-Siena

Girls soccer: Petaluma at Justin-Siena; Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley

Boys soccer: Petaluma at Casa Grande

Boys basketball: St. Vincent at Piner