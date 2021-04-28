Spring sports: Good start for baseball teams

BASEBALL

The Casa Grande High School baseball team made maximum use of meager hitting last week to hold off American Canyon’s Wolves 8-5 for its third-straight win without a loss.

The Gauchos got the maximum value out of five hits, one a big fly by Zane Bennett. Four walks and a couple of hit batters helped the Casa cause. Five American Canyon errors also aided the Gaucho scoring.

Starting Gaucho pitcher Evan Johnson has been sharper, but got some big outs when they were most needed. He was helped by a pair of swift double plays initiated by shortstop Dylan Petersen. Closer Jake McCoy had some difficulty identifying the strike zone, but managed to deliver five outs without yielding a run.

The issue was decided in the third inning when Casa Grande sent nine batters to the plate and scored four times. A hit batter and three walks aided a rally that was highlighted by Bennett’s fly that cut through a stiff breeze to clear the left field fence.

Isaac Sheets and Lucas Schaefer provided RBI hits to the rally. Sheets had two hits in the game.

American Canyon rumbled a bit in the fifth inning, but a Petersen to Vincent Galviano to Nick Tobin double play helped Casa escape a base-loaded problem by giving up just one run.

McCoy replaced Johnson one out into the sixth inning and finished out the frame with no problem. However, a walk and a hit batter made things a bit dicey before he closed things out in the seventh.

That win followed a 7-0 victory early in the week over Sonoma Valley at Arnold Field in Sonoma.

Gavin Ochoa allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out nine for the win. McCoy struck out the side in the seventh.

Casa pounded 11 hits in the win, with the red-hot Sheets collecting another two hits along with scoring twice and adding an RBI. Tobin, fresh off the football field, had a couple of RBI, while Bennett had an RBI to go with his two hits. A Schaefer double drove in a run and Johnson added two hits allowing him to score twice.

-

Petaluma High’s baseball Trojans ripped 10 hits Saturday afternoon, slugging Rancho Cotate 8-4.

Garett Lewis had a huge game for the Trojans, going 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring a run and driving in five. One of his hits was a big-fly home run.

Logan Fiene, Joe Brown and Will Knupp each had two hits.

Petaluma scored four runs in the second inning and led 8-0 after three frames.

Casey Pectol pitched two perfect inning for the Trojans, striking out two.

Cameron Duran had two hits for the Cougars.

The win was the second without a loss for the Trojans who earlier defeated Napa, 8-4.

Petaluma had 10 hits in that game, with Mario Zarco, Mark Wolbert and Aaron Davanis each collecting two. Krupp and Lewis both doubled.

Wolbert pitched three hitless innings, walking one and striking out one. Julian Garrahan, Nate Zimmerman and Zarco all took a turn on the hill.

GIRLS LACROSSE

The powerful Casa Grande girls lacrosse team continued to roll, running its season-starting winning streak to three.

Last week, the Gauchos slugged Napa, 23-1. Sierra Schmidt and Natalie Labanowski led the assault with five goals each,

Taylor Peri, Sophia Gardea, Megan Marston, Anaka Estrella, Katlyn Bloom and Zoe Bell each scored two goals. Gardea had three assists, Estrella two and Labanowski and Peri one each,

Trinity Safus scored for Napa.

Things were tougher for Casa Grande against a good Novato team, but the Gauchos pulled out an 11-9 decision.

Merwin, always at her best against the best opposition, took control for the Gauchos, scoring six goals and adding an assist.

Estrella, Labanowski, Bell and Megan Mainaris each added a goal. Gardea and Schmidt provided assists.

Riley Hovey kept Novato in the game with six goals. Lauren Picardi scored two and Maddie Moran had one and an assist. Kate Sullivan Stella Pardi also provided assists.

Casa Grande goalie Trinity Salus made eight saves.

-

Petaluma gave Cardinal Newan a battle before losing, 12-9.

Nicoletta Johnson and Kylie Moser each scored three goals for Petaluma, with Natalie Minor, Sydney Marka and Gianna Richardson added one apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Four players scored in double digits for the Petaluma High School boys basketball team Thursday night in a 68-48 thumping of Sonoma Valley.

Reece Lakritiz led a long scoring parade for the Trojans in the Dragons’ den with 15 points, all on 3-point connections. Eric Perez added 13 points, Salim Arikat 12 and Cole Garzoli 11.

Petaluma coach Anton Lyons was able to get every Trojan into the game as his team followed up an opening 50-43 win over Windsor with a second straight victory.

“It was a good all-around game for us,” Lyons said. “We defended like crazy.”

-

After falling behind early, Casa Grande battled back before losing to Vintage, 70-66.

Ryan McGuinn scored 16 points to lead the Gauchos. Brandon Allred added 13 and Carson Aiden scored 10.

TRACK

Petaluma opened what is essentially an exhibition track and field season with a dual meet against Justin-Siena.

Trojan efforts were led by Silas Pologoeorgeis. Fresh from an outstanding football season, the sophomore won both the 100 (12.28) and 200-meter (24.94) dashes.

Luke Ronshausen won both the 800 (2:09.29) and the long jump (18 feet, 1 inch).

Carli Sullivan was impressive for the Petaluma girls, winning the 400 in 1:03.55. Teammate Georgiana Morris won the 3200 in 15:03, followed by teammates Keira Doherty and Eva Tate.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Casa Grande girls soccer team unleased a barrage of goals to overpower American Canyon, 8-1.

Brenna Barick and Mallory Jones led the Gaucho assault with two goals each.

Natalia young, Isabelle Thors, Erin Stanly and Lauran Reposa also scored for Casa. Stanley helped with three assists, while Barich, Thors and Maci Bentivegna each provided an assist.