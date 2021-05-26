Spring sports roundup: Casa Grande girls lacrosse beats back challenge

GIRLS LACROSSE

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team beat back a challenge to its Vine Valley Athletic League dominance by belting Justin-Siena twice.

In a match played in Napa, Casa prevailed 19-8. Both teams were unbeaten in VVAL play going into the match.

Natalie Labanowski had a huge game for Casa Grande, scoring six goals and dishing off four assists. Sophia Gardea scored five goals, Anaka Estella four, Taylor Pieri three and Trinity Merwin one, but with four assists. Pieri and Estrella also had assists.

Trinity Sakus, in goal, made 14 saves for the Gauchos.

Casa Grande was even more dominant in a rematch on the Casa field, prevailing 21-13.

Labanowski again led the way, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

Merwin added six goals and two assists; Gardea two goals and two assists, Peri two goals and an assist, Estrealla two goals and Megan Mainaris a goal.

Salus made 11 saves in goal for the Gauchos.

Oliv Janerico, Twyla Borck and Tessa Borck led Justin-Siena with three goals each.

Casa Grande is now 9-4 overall and 7-0 against VVAL teams.

VOLLEYBALL

Petaluma’s volleyball Trojans were no match for Tamalpais in the Petaluma gym, losing in straight sets 25-20, 25-23, 25-14.

Sheila Schwappach had six kills for Petaluma, while London and Jan Mattox had four each, Kiera Aiden two and Carson Guite one.

Jax Mattox and Irene London each made eight blocks and Lauren Wolf had four digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Defense prevailed for the Casa Grande boys soccer team in a 3-0 win over American Canyon.

Bryan Gutierrez, helped by a strong Casa defense, recorded the clean sheet in goal for the Gauchos.

Casa goals came from Diego Saabedra, Victor Ramierez and Segio Sanchez. The Gauchos are now 6-3-1 for the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Casa Grande girls soccer team went on a scoring binge at American Canyon, burying the Wolves under a barrage of goals, 10-0.

Erin Stanly led the Casa assault with three goals. Mallory Jones and Heather Mahoney booted in one each and Isabelle Goeghegan, Brenna Barich and Isabelle Thors had one each.

Jones, Stanley and Natalia Young provided two assists each with Sophia Loveless, Lauren Reposa, Mariso Vargas and Georgia Romstad contributing an assist each.