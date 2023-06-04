Casa Grande High School’s over-the-moon baseball season stopped just short of planting a NorCal championship banner on the surface.

Playing on their home diamond on a sunny Saturday afternoon, Casa’s dream season came to an end when the Gauchos were shut down by St. Ignatius College Prep of San Francisco 3-0 in the finals of the CIF NorCal playoffs.

“We had our chances, we just didn’t get the a hit at the right time. The loss didn’t take away from what we accomplished in the most historic baseball season ever at Casa Grande,” said Gaucho coach Pete Sikora.

That historic season included a 25-5 record, the championship of the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 10-2 mark, the North Coast Section championship (the first for a Casa Grande team in the 16-school bracket format) and six straight playoffs wins, including two in the NorCal playoffs.

The season ended one game short of the ultimate goal for Northern California teams when St. Ignatius’ youthful pitchers Archer Horn, a freshman, and Beau Schafter, a sophomore, shut down what until Saturday had been a big-hitting Casa Grande offense.

Horn went the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Most significantly, he was lock-down solid with men on base, stranding five Gauchos during his mound tenure.

He turned the mound over to Schaffer in the sixth inning and the sophomore struck out three while allowing just one hit over the final two frames.

Casa Grande’s own pitching ranged from good to spectacular, but in total just wasn’t quite good enough.

Jeffrey Rice, coming off a strong three innings in a 9-6 semifinal win over Pleasant Valley on Thursday, started and got off to a rocky beginning, giving up two runs, although just one hit, in the first inning.

The St Ignatius’ mini-rally was built on a game-starting walk, a wild pickoff attempt, a too-late throw on a fielder’s choice bunt, a run-scoring squeeze play and a sacrifice fly.

When a walk and a pair of hits loaded the bases in the second, Casa Grande brought on its main man, junior Austin Steeves, to keep the Gauchos relevant.

Steeves had pitched a brilliant two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Live Oak from Morgan Hill in the playoff opener, and had just nine outs left on the pitch counter for the week. The plan was to use him for the final nine outs of the game, but when St. Ignatius struck early, Casa had to hurriedly adjust its plans.

Steeves outdid even his own awesome reputation built on an 0.41 earned run average and 150 strikeouts in 86 innings. He hit the first batter he faced to force in the third Ignatius run, then turned out the lights. He got out of the inning with a strikeout and a fly out and then struck out seven in a row. He finished with eight whiffs of the 10 batters he faced.

With Steeves out of outs, Sikora went to sophomore Brady Laubscher who kept things under control, allowing just one hit until closer Jordan Giacomini could finish out the seventh.

Meanwhile, the Casa Grande bats, so potent through the first two playoff wins, weren’t exactly silenced by the St. Ignatius youngsters, but the volume was way down.

In the second inning, the first two Gauchos, Giacomini and Wyatt Abramson, walked, but the next three went down on a harmless fly, a comebacker and a bouncer to short.

Things got really exciting in the Casa Grande fifth, when Giacomini started the inning with a single to right. Abramson forced his teammate out on a grounder to third, Mercado walked and Kalen Clemmens was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

But, the threat disintegrated in a made-to-order short-to-second-to-first double play, one of several sparkling defensive plays made by the glove-handy Wildcats.

When it was over, Sikora was disappointed, but optimistic. “We expect to be right back,” he said.