St. Vincent dominated the first half and cleared its bench in the second Saturday afternoon on its way back to the North Coast Section Division 7 championship, swatting aside visiting McKinleyville’s overmatched Panthers in the process.

The win advances the defending Division 7 champion Mustangs back to the section championship game, where they will face Clear Lake’s Cardinals at 7 p.m. this Saturday at Rancho Cotate High School. It was also a school-record 12th straight win without a defeat for the Mustangs.

St. Vincent recovered an attempted onside opening kickoff attempt at its own 6-yard line, and in three plays, scored on a 31-yard pass from Jaret Bosarge to Jack Davis — and the rout was on.

St. Vincent had the ball for six possessions in the first half, lost one on a fumble and scored on the rest.

Bosarge had a personal-best game in just the first half. The senior hit on 9 of 17 pass attempts for a season-best 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two more touchdowns and 92 yards.

Kai Hall, St. Vincent’s all-time career rushing leader, had just five carries for 47 yards.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog played mostly junior varsity players, directed by freshman quarterback Gabe Casanovas, in the entire second half.

McKinleyville, the Humboldt-Del Norte Little Four League champion, scored late in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard pass connection from quarterback Jack Clancy to wide receiver Payton Harbin.

The Panthers finished the season with a 7-5 record, including a 9-0 win over Willits in the first round of the playoffs.

“We were ready to play today,” Herzog said of the Mustangs. “The players gave a maximum effort from the opening kickoff until we took them out in the second half. We played a good game this afternoon.”