St. Vincent High’s football Mustangs made history and picked up a championship pennant in the process Saturday afternoon.

Playing on their home field, the Mustangs manhandled Maria Carrillo’s Pumas 28-7 to complete their regular season with a 10-0 mark. The 10-win regular season was the first ever by the Mustangs who have had only one other perfect season in their history. The 1988 St. Vincent team was 9-0.

St. Vincent muscled its way to 318 total yards (201 rushing and 117 passing) against a good Maria Carrillo defense, but the real standout in the final step to perfection was the Mustang defense that used both brain and brawn to hold off a throw-back wing-T Puma offense that uses handoffs, fakes and all kinds of misdirection to spring quarterback Tommy Mcphee and running back Giovanni Lucchesi into the open.

That system worked well – for one drive. Even that did not result in a score.

“That is a tough defense to defend,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog explained. “It took us a bit to catch up with it. You have to be disciplined and trust your keys. After we settled in, we did that. Our defensive front line did a great job.”

Before the St. Vincent defense settled in, Maria Carrillo ran its opening drive from its 35 to the St. Vincent 9-yard line before the Mustangs finally forced a 27-yard field goal try that sailed wide right. It would be the best Puma scoring chance until late in the game when the issue was finally decided.

There was a different outcome to St. Vincent’s first drive, an 80-yard march that ended with Kai Hill fighting through over-matched defenders 10 yards for the score.

It was the start of a workhorse day for Hall who gained 133 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on 17 carries. Hall now has 5,216 yards in his four-year St. Vincent varsity career, 231 short of Casa Grande back Joe Trombetta’s Redwood Empire career record of 5,447.

The dueling opening drives ate up all but 1:27 of the opening quarter. The difference was that the Mustangs were just getting started, while Maria Carrillo’s best offensive production was already behind it.

The Mustangs’ next drive covered 97 yards, but half of that was gobbled up by Hall in one gulp. Taking a direct snap he ran through a would-be tackler at the line of scrimmage and raced 48 yards for his second score. Before the half had been reached, the senior did it again, this time from 35 yards. A blocked PAT kick left the Mustangs with a 20-0 advantage at the break.

Defense dominated the second half, with Maria Carrillo unable to crack, let along break, the Mustangs’ no-fly, no-run zone.

Linebacker Nathan Rooks seemed radar-locked on Carrillo quarterback McPhee, sacking him twice himself and being in on another behind-the-line stop.

“We had a good game plan and we just did our thing,” Rooks said. The senior linebacker/fullback is one of three brothers, and joined junior Malcolm, a defensive back, and sophomore Rob, a two-way lineman, in contributing to the championship game win as they have all season.

The Rooks brothers had plenty of help. Cj Perez, Cameron Vaughn Jack Davis, Max Cauz and Nour Elbelisy were credited with six tackles each.

It was the defense that gave St. Vincent it’s only second half touchdown, with Tobias Klein picking off a Mcphee pass and returning it 34 yards to the house early in the fourth quarter. That piece of work made the score 28-7 and allowed Herzog to go to the Mustang bench as time wound down.

That, in turn, led to Maria Carrillo getting a late touchdown on an impressive 93-yard drive that culminated with Mcphee throwing 13 yards to Lucchesi for the touchdown.

The Maria Carrillo touchdown did little to dim the Mustangs’ enthusiasm as they celebrated and eagerly anticipated more football.

“Our job is not over,” said quarterback leader Jaret Bosarge, expressing the feelings of his teammates. “We still have games to go.”