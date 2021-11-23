St. Vincent and St. Helena renew rivalry in NCS championship game

There is nothing surprising about the North Coast Section Division 7 championship football game between St. Vincent and St. Helena except maybe the game’s location. Shortly after St. Vincent’s 25-20 semifinal game win over Clear Lake last week, it was announced that the game would be played Saturday night at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus.

The two teams have been on a collision course since Sept. 9 when St. Vincent held off St. Helena in a thriller played in St. Helena, 14-13. The Saints well remember that game. Actually, the beginnings of the current rivalry go back to the 2019 NCS semifinal game when St. Helena defeated St. Vincent 44-22. Several Mustangs well remember that game.

The teams have identical 10-1 records, although the path to those successes have been a bit different. St. Helena has had only two difficult games. In addition to the loss to St. Vincent, the Saints had to struggle a bit to beat Winters 34-21. St. Vincent has had a couple of close encounters, edging St. Bernard’s in its opener 21-20, holding off Ukiah 15-8 and losing to Montgomery 30-21.

In the NCS semifinals, St. Vincent had to battle to get by Clear Lake 25-20, while St. Helena had little trouble with McKinleyville, romping 48-6.

St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog knows just how special it is for his players to be battling for a North Coast Section championship in football. “I’ve been coaching for more than 20 years and I’ve only been involved in four NCS championships, two as an assistant and two as a head coach. It just doesn’t happen very often,” he said.

Herzog knows that to take an even bigger step – to actually win a NCS championship – is an even bigger challenge, and it won’t be easy against a team he and his coaches know so well. Of course, St. Helena coach Ian McMillan and his assistants also know the Mustangs well.

“They just run their offense right at you and you have to stop them,” Herzog said. “They are tough, physical and explosive. They are the best team we have faced all year.”

St. Helena doesn’t use trickery – it doesn’t have to. The Saints simply line split running backs Harrison Ronayne and Ivan Robeldo up behind quarterback Spencer Printz and here they come. Any one of the three is capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

Harrison has rushed for 1,019 yards in 108 carries with nine touchdowns. Robeldo has carried 81 times for 944 yards and 17 touchdowns. Printz has run for 632 yards in 73 carries for 11 touchdowns. As a team, the Saints have gained 3,405 yards on the ground.

With such a devastating ground attack, the Wildcats don’t often throw, but Printz is accurate when they do pass. He has completed 36 of 54 passes for 640 yards and eight touchdowns.

St. Vincent takes an even more direct route to its running game, often snapping the ball directly to its best all-around athlete, Dante Antonini, opening a gap up front and letting the 200 pounder head to the end zone. It was Antonini who scored the winning touchdown on a 26-yard run last week against Clear Lake. He ran for a touchdown, caught a pass for a touchdown and passed for another in that game.

Antonini has ran for 515 yards and five touchdowns. He also lines up as both a tight and wide receiver and has caught 24 passes for 595 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his spare time he handles the kicking on the rare occasions the Mustangs punt the football.

When quarterback Jaret Bosarge lines up under center, he generally hands off to junior Kai Hall with dramatic results. Hall has gained 1,351 yards on 151 carries, an average of 8.9 yards a run, and scored 18 touchdowns.

Bosarge is more than a token passer. Like St. Helena’s Printz, the Mustang junior doesn’t have to throw often, but when he does, he is accurate, completing better than half his passes for 616 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also supplied 257 ground yards, most in crucial situations to keep drives moving.

Both teams have big, strong offensive lines that will face heavy pressure from equally big defensive fronts and active linebackers.

Robledo is the key to the St. Helena defense. Playing linebacker, he leads the team with 107 tackles, seven for loss, and has three interceptions. Other top Saint defenders include Henry Dixon, Jadon Meyer and Cal Lehman.

Like the Saints’ Robledo, Antonini is a standout on both sides of scrimmage, probably even better on defense than he is on offense. He leads the team with 96 tackles, 23 for loss, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story of how disruptive he can be to opposing teams as he lines up all over the field, playing no set position, but wherever he can be most effective.

Other keys to the St. Vincent defense are Nathan Rooks, Jake DeCarli, Bosarge, Liam O’Hare and Killian Collins.

Herzog said there is nothing secret about what the Mustangs have to do to win a NCS championship.

“On defense we have to trust our reads and more importantly handle our responsibilities,” he said. “On offense we have to sustain our drives. And our big players have to make plays.

“We know what we did to get here, now we have to win it.”