St. Vincent baseball drops league game against Montgomery

The St. Vincent de Paul High School baseball team scored late in their matchup against Montgomery last Thursday, but despite putting up a fight the Mustangs (5-7, 1-3) ultimately fell 4-2 to the Vikings in their fourth North Bay-Redwood league game of the season.

Montgomery (5-4-1, 4-0) scored early in the first inning, with a sacrifice fly allowing the Vikings’ first run. That was the only run that St. Vincent senior Josh Malik gave up over his four innings on the mound, as he struck out three batters and gave up three hits.

Senior Nico Antonini, who pitched the last three innings, gave up the Vikings' other three runs in the fifth inning.

Trailing 4-0 at the end of the fifth inning, St. Vincent didn’t get on the board until the sixth, when junior Cameron Boutilier hit a double to bring in Malik, who had hit a fly ball to left field to get on base. Malik in turn got an RBI in the seventh inning to bring in Jack Mountanos, who had two hits for the day, as did senior Jack Davis.

Montgomery pitcher Luis Olivios had a stellar Thursday performance on the mound as he struck out seven and allowed four hits and one run over five innings. Olivos also contributed on offense with two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.

