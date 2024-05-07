St. Vincent baseball honors its seniors prior to 6-3 victory

The St. Vincent varsity baseball team ended its regular season on a high note last Friday by sweeping the No. 1 Montgomery Vikings and cementing their No. 2 position in the North Bay-Redwood League.

Following a ceremony honoring the team’s six outgoing seniors, the Mustangs (13-10, 8-4) scored three runs in both the first and fourth innings as they rose to sweep the Vikings (11-11-1, 9-3) in their last two-game series.

“When everyone contributes and does their job, it’s like a train,” said senior Josh Malik. “(When) we’re all pushing toward one direction, we can really win and pull through. I really look forward to keeping it rolling.”

The bottom of the first inning kicked off with back-to-back hits by sophomore Jack Mountanos and senior Jack Davis. With the two runners in scoring position, a single by senior Nico Antonini brought in Mountanos to get the Mustangs on the board. Malik followed with another RBI bringing in Davis, and Antonini would steal second base.

Junior Joseph Edwards then took first base after getting hit by a pitch, and after an overthrown ball, Edwards and Antonini both moved for steals, with Antonini coming in to score.

Going into the top of the second inning, the Vikings attempted to catch up to the Mustangs as they scored two runs off of senior Jacob Scott, who gave up five hits and struck out two batters over five innings pitched.

In the fourth inning, after seniors Shea Durenberger and Preston Kwan got on base, another single by Mountanos and a missed tagged out at second base allowed Drenberger to steal home. A powerful RBI triple by Malik would bring in two to close out the Mustangs’ scoring rally.

Mountanos came in to pitch the sixth inning, giving up one hit and one run while striking out two batters.

Prior to Friday’s game, the Mustangs team held its Senior Night ceremony, with sentiments running high through to the end of the last inning. After the game, head coach James Selvitella talked about how much he would miss all the team’s seniors, and particularly pointed to Malik and Antonini who he described as team leaders.

“I started here last year. (Antonini and Malik) were juniors, and they were solid – not just as baseball players but as leaders. They were the ones I would turn to when I couldn’t articulate what I wanted to say,” Selvitella said. “These two stepped up and always helped me out. I’m so proud of (them).”

Meanwhile, Antonini added, “The team means a lot to me, same with the school. My whole family’s gone through here.”

And as younger players look forward to building their game even more through the postseason and in future seasons, Mountanos said he and his fellow teammates will look to the example set before them.

“You can win any game if you just play hard defense and you lead by example as the seniors did,” Mountanos said. “They’ve been doing that all year and they did a really good job today.”

St. Vincent next faced No. 3 Santa Rosa in a Wednesday playoff game.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.