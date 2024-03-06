St. Vincent baseball slammed by Credo

The season started out well for the St. Vincent High School baseball team after winning 10-4 over Sonoma Academy and 9-2 over St. Helena in their opening week. But on Monday the winning streak ended with a 13-6 shellacking by Credo on the Mustangs’ home field.

The Mustangs (2-2) had a couple of big innings offensively, but that was overshadowed by shaky pitching, as the team had to navigate the lineup while missing two of their starting pitchers for the week.

After the game, head coach Jim Selvitella used the words of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr after the Warriors were stunned by the Boston Celtics 140-88 last Sunday.

“We’re just going to flush it and move on,” Selvitella said. “We’ll get through today.”

In Monday’s game, the Mustangs went into the bottom of the first inning down 1-0 after junior Carson Landies walked in a run in the top of the inning.

The Mustang bats answered, with senior Nico Antonini hitting a triple, senior Jack Davis hitting a single, and junior Joseph Edwards hitting a double. Sophomore Jacob Troy also hit a ground out to help Antonini score, and by the end of the first inning St. Vincent had pulled ahead 2-1.

Neither team scored in the second inning, but the third and fourth innings were more extensive. At the top of the third, a couple more walks and a double by Credo (1-0) allowed the Gryphons to tie it up. Then another walk, a grounder and a dropped ball by St. Vincent led Credo to score two more runs.

Edwards closed out the inning on the mound for the Mustangs, striking out three batters with the bases loaded.

St. Vincent exploded with runs again in the bottom of the third inning. Antonini led with a single off a bunt, and swiftly stole second base during the next at bat. With one out, Davis then smashed one to left field to bring Antonini home. Edwards followed with a back-to-back single to left field.

Freshman catcher Dylen Dooley then hit the ball to right field to bring two runners in, taking the lead back for the Mustangs. Another hit by senior Jacob Scott brought Edwards in to score, but Dooley came up short and was tagged out at home. The inning ended with a 6-4 lead for St. Vincent.

However, the Mustangs’ woes were still ahead, with Edwards walking in five runs in the top of the fourth and another Credo run scored off a wild pitch.

Davis came in to pitch in the fifth inning, getting a pair of strikeouts and a ground out against Credo with no one scoring in that inning. But with the Mustangs up against the sunset and massive rain clouds looming, the struggles were mounting in the sixth inning.

After a single and another hit up the right field line by Credo to put two in scoring position, the Gryphons were able to score again off a wild pitch, and a bunt allowed two more runs to cross home plate.

The game was called in the sixth inning due to a lack of light.

Dooley led in put outs, totaling 11 for the evening. He also recorded a stolen base, along with Antonini’s two stolen bases. Edwards, Antonini, Davis and Dooley also all currently lead in overall on base percentages.

All in all, Selvitella put the loss in perspective as the team moved forward for a hopeful bounce-back.

“If the most stressful thing in these young men’s lives is going to be ‘St. Vincent is out a couple pitchers and we lose a baseball game,' they’ll be OK,” he said.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.