St. Vincent baseball team loses 4-1 decision to Santa Rosa

St. Vincent High School’s young baseball team played well, but failed to get their bats unpacked in a 4-1 loss to Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon.

The Mustangs had just three hits, singles by freshman Nicco Antonini and Jake DeCarli and a double by Xavier Sullivan.

Sebastian Rios, Eddie Stone and Sullivan pitched for the Mustangs who play at Santa Rosa Friday. On April 21 the Mustangs play Montgomery in baseball for what is believed to be the first time ever on the St. Vincent diamond.