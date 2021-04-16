Subscribe

St. Vincent baseball team loses 4-1 decision to Santa Rosa

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 16, 2021, 6:52AM
Updated 3 hours ago

St. Vincent High School’s young baseball team played well, but failed to get their bats unpacked in a 4-1 loss to Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon.

The Mustangs had just three hits, singles by freshman Nicco Antonini and Jake DeCarli and a double by Xavier Sullivan.

Sebastian Rios, Eddie Stone and Sullivan pitched for the Mustangs who play at Santa Rosa Friday. On April 21 the Mustangs play Montgomery in baseball for what is believed to be the first time ever on the St. Vincent diamond.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette