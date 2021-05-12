St. Vincent baseball team unloads on Piner

St. Vincent’s baseball Mustangs swatted balls to all nooks and crannies of their home diamond Friday evening, out slugging Piner’s Prospectors 8-4.

The win improved St. Vincent to 5-4 on the season and was its second win of the week over the Prospectors following a 9-8 win at Piner on Wednesday.

Friday’s triumph was a slugfest from the opening inning, with St. Vincent scoring in five of its batting opportunities. Of St. Vincent’s 11 hits, seven were for extra bases. Of Piner’s six hits off four St. Vincent pitchers, three went for extra bases, including a home run by Angel Ponce.

St. Vincent used a whole roster of pitchers, with starter Sebastian Rios going two innings, Josh Malik two innings, Dom Minton eight pitches before retiring with an injury and Nico Antonini two innings.

The Mustangs backed their pitcher with solid, if not spectacular defense with one exception. Center fielder Dante Antonini definitely stepped past the solid into the spectacular dimension in the sixth inning when he flew into the gap between center and right to make a highlight running grab of an almost certain double headed into the deepest part of the outfield.

Antonini had to contribute with his glove because Piner took the bat out of his hands. After his first-inning double, the Prospectors intentionally waved him to first base three times, including twice when he was the leadoff batter in an inning.

St. Vincent didn’t exactly score at will, but it did score often.

It started in the opening inning when Dante Antonini, Xavier Sullivan and Nico Antonini slammed consecutive doubles for two runs.

The hits continued for St. Vincent throughout the game with another run scoring in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth and a final in the sixth.

St. Vincent received hitting contributions up and down its lineup wtith Antonini on base four times and scoring two runs. Sullivan doubled and singled, Nico Antonini had three hits with a double and a triple, Jake DeCarli doubled, Eddy Stone slammed a double and Ryan Nalducci singled and tripled.