The St. Vincent’s varsity men’s basketball tournament, held annually in December will be named the Gary von Raesfeld Memorial Tournament in honor of former associate athletic director, statistician and facilities coordinator Gary von Raesfeld.

Von Raesfeld, a St. Vincent alumnus, died suddenly Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Von Raesfeld’s impact on St. Vincent de Paul High School went well beyond his stated duties. He was well known, not only at the school, but throughout the community for his energetic support of St. Vincent de Paul High School and his contributions to the school and the community and his kind nature and willingness to serve.

He was the unofficial St. Vincent historian, keeping scrapbooks, scorebook and records of all St. Vincent athletic and school events.

The first annual Gary von Raesfeld Memorial Tournament will take place December 7-9 2023 in St. Vincent’s DeCarli Gymnasium. A pregame ceremony will take place at the event, dedicating the tournament to him.