After beating St. Bernard’s Crusaders in their Eureka home in the season’s opening game, St. Vincent’s Mustangs defeated version 1A of the same team on Yarbrough Field in Petaluma Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t easy with St. Vincent using two big plays in the second half to prevail 35-24.

Ultimate difference in a bruising physical game were big plays by the Mustangs’ big-play makers. Late in the third quarter, quarterback Jaret Bosarge shocked the visitors by sprinting 81 yards to turn a tenuous 4-point St. Vincent lead into an 11-point advantage. A few minutes later, early in the final period, running back Kai Hall bounced off two would-be Crusader tacklers to race 46 yards for the game-clinching touchdown.

The win was the seventh straight without a defeat for the Mustangs, while the Crusaders are now 3-4, with half their losses to St. Vincent.

Before and after the game breakers, there were punches and counter punches as the teams navigated up and down the field with a multitude of twists, turns and a few detours.

“They are a good football team and they had some different players, especially on the offensive line from the first time we played them,” said St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog.

“This was a good game for us. We needed a tough game to get ready for some big games coming up in league.”

Hall led St. Vincent with 169 yards rushing, despite being the object of attention from all 11 Crusader defenders on the field, along with the majority of fans on both sides of the field. The microscopic scrutiny on the running back opened the way for Bosarge, and he stepped up big time, gaining 155 yards on 11 carries and scoring 3 touchdowns. He also completed 5 passes for 84 yards.

For St. Bernard’s, it was primarily a Drew Sisemore show. At times, the Crusader attack consisted of snapping the ball to the senior quarterback and heading him toward the goal line. He also completed 11 passes, 5 to towering 6-foot, 6-inch senior receiver Owen Shannahan.

Generally, St. Vincent did an excellent job of smothering the St. Bernard passing game with Mustang linebacker Rob Rooks polishing Siemore’s grill most of the afternoon and Nico Antonini, Gabe Casanovas, Mac Caus, Tye Nickens and Hall blanketing the bigger Crusade receivers.

The Mustangs opened the game at full gallop, with Hall breaking their third play from scrimmage for a 40-yard touchdown.

It was one of only five plays from scrimmage St. Vincent was allowed to run in the entire first period as the Crusaders, behind the running of Sisemore and Grant Ornhey, owned the ball for two long drives. The first stalled on a bad snap, but the second carried 65 yards, ending wih Sizemore in the end zone from 3 yards out and the game tied 7-7.

St. Vincent showed two could play the ball hog game, going on 50-yard drive toward the end of the first period and spilling over into the second, finishing it off on a 1-yard keep by Bosarge that would hold until the half.

St. Bernard’s continued its time-champing ways to start the third period, going on a 6-minute 42-yard march that concluded with a 24-yard field goal by Esteban Cervantes Perez-Estrada to make it a 14-10 and very much a ball game.

Then St. Vincent unleased Bosarge and Hall and it was still a game, but no longer a contest.

Not that it was over.

The Crusaders kept coming, scoring twice more, once on an 18-yard run by Orney and again as the game was ending on a 21-yard screen pass from Sisemore to Wyatt Simoni.

In the meantime, St. Vincent put the game completely out of reach when Bosarge scored twice within a 2-minute span just before Simoni’s game-ending tally. Of course, only one of Bosarge’s runs counted. The first, a 34-yarder was flagged by a seldom-called blind-side block call. The next, a 13-yard keep counted for the quarterback’s third TD of the game.

Things don’t get any easier as the Mustangs go to Ukiah Friday to face a Ukiah team that is 5-2 overall and 2-0 in North Bay League Redwood play in a game that could go a long way in determining the league championship.