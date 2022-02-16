St. Vincent beats Technology to advance in NCS basketball

St. Vincent continued a string of recent strong outings with a hard-earned 49-42 win over Technology on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Division 5 North Coast Section basketball playoffs.

It was the third win in a row for the surging St. Vincent five in a streak that also contained some strong play against North Bay League champion Piner last week.

The Mustangs held a slim 26-25 advantage at intermission on their home floor, but came out blazing in the third stanza to pull away with a 17-8 explosion led by senior forward Dante Antonini. Limited to only one field goal in the first half, Antonini poured in 10 points in the game-deciding stretch when he outmuscled taller Titan rebounders with a variety of close shots.

The visiting Titans (11-8) would never completely go away, and kept their hopes alive with five shots from outside the arc.

Back-to-back triples by Matt Henry and Tyler Hankerson narrowed the gap to one point in the first half.

It was the second loss by the Titans to the Mustangs who had defeat them 39-36 earlier in the season.

Senior forward Jake DeCarli had a terrific all-around game for St. Vincent (15-10) with 19 points to lead the point parade for the winners. His effort included 14 rebounds and 7 loose balls before the night was over. Several of the loose balls credited to DeCarli were a result of his fast hands in knocking the ball away from Titan ball handlers.

Killian Collins worked hard on the inside in the first two periods to score 7 of his 9 points.

It's on to Cloverdale for the eighth-seeded Mustangs where they will challenge the No. 1 Division V team. It’s a daunting task, but winning coach Tom Bonfigli figures the competition his team has faced getting there should give them preparation to face the talented Eagles.

Cloverdale knocked off 16th seeded Upper Lake 87-62 to open the playoffs. “They haven't faced anybody like Piner in the North Central II League this year,” Bonfigli said.