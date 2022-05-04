St. Vincent beats Ukiah to win softball championship

St. Vincent turned in a clutch softball effort in dispatching second place Ukiah 8-0 to clinch the North Bay Redwood League title on Tuesday. It was a must win for the Mustangs, and they took care of business in a big way to beat off the challenge of the Wildcats who came in with a 10-game winning streak.

A loss by St.Vincent would have resulted in a tie for the league lead. Senior pitcher Sophia Skubic tossed her second shutout against Ukiah, and struck out four. Wildcat batters hit the ball solidly on occasion, but five shots ended up as line drive comebackers back to Skubic. The Mustang pitcher fielded her position flawlessly, including starting a double play that ended the top of the fifth inning.

The visiting Wildcats were not as fortunate, as their starting pitcher, McKenna Bird, was pulled from the game before the end of the first frame after yielding a run on a walk, single and fielder’s choice. Bird was replaced by regular hurler Julia Maldonado who completed the game.

After St. Vincent scored in the first inning, a play at the plate resulted in an injury to Izzy Badaglia who left in favor of Lleana Jiminez. She finished the game at second base.

Maldonado proved no mystery for the Mustangs who put the ball in play solidly in every frame, including three hits each by Maddy DeLaMontanya and junior shortstop Kat Cespedes. For the lusty hitting DeLaMontanya, it was another day at the office as she lifted her batting average to .408 with three very similar shots down the third base line.

Cespedes knocked in five runs and belted a well-struck home run over the left field fence in the third inning. It was her third four master of the season, and provided Skubic with a cushion as she went into cruise-control mode.

Overall, St. Vincent outhit the Wildcats 8-3 over seven innings.

Ukiah got a couple of singles in the final inning, but could not get a runner past third base. Sophomore Autumn Walker had a pair of hits for the Wildcats, including a double in the first inning.

The victory gives the undisputed champs a glossy 13-1 North Bay League Redwood record while Ukiah falls to 11-3. The Mustangs improved to 17-6 overall under first year coach Morgan Selmi.

St. Vincent will play in the North Coast Section Division IV playoffs for the first time in this postseason, moving up from Division V. The Mustangs are currently rated No. 8 in the division, and, as league champion, should host at least one game.