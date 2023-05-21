Nico Antonini had more hits at the plate than he allowed the opposition from the mound as St. Vincent’s Mustangs cruised into the North Coast Section Division V baseball playoff semifinals with a 7-0 win over Credo’s Gryphon.

The win evened the fast-finishing Mustangs’ overall record at 13-13 and moved them into the division semifinals Tuesday on their home diamond against Athenian from Danville. The Owls, from the Bay Counties East League, are the eighth seed to St. Vincent’s fourth seed. Although 8-14 for the season, they hold playoff wins over Stuart Hall 10-0 and Head Royce 8-5.

Antonini controlled Credo in the quarterfinals. In addition to the two hits, he allowed four walks, but offset the freebees with eight strikeouts.

His teammates made pitching life much less stressful by rapping 10 hits and scoring three runs in the first inning.

The pitcher accounted for three of the hits himself, slugging two doubles, scoring two runs and knocking in one.

Teammates Eddy Stone and Josh Malik each homered, with Stone accounting for two hits.

In two playoff games, the Mustangs have scored 23 runs and have 23 hits.