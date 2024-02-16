The St. Vincent de Paul High School varsity boys basketball team kept up a double-digit lead for the majority of the Mustangs’ Division 5 North Coast Section playoff game against San Francisco Waldorf on Tuesday, with St. Vincent winning 51-41.

The No. 4 Mustangs are set to next host No. 5 San Domenico in the next round of playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We played hard (against San Francisco Waldorf) but were not as sharp as we were these last two weeks,” said St. Vincent head coach Tom Bonfigli.

He added, “We will need to do a much better job taking care of the ball if we are going to defeat San Domenico. They are well coached and are coming off of a blowout win in the first round.’

While the Mustangs kept up a substantial lead over Waldorf for the entirety of Tuesday’s game – with quarter-ending scores amounting to 18-7, 30-20, 40-28 and 51-41 – the matchup was also marked by a number of missed shots and turnovers.

But St. Vincent held off Waldorf from scoring high, and the Mustangs were big on their defensive rebound game.

“I thought we defended very well and we did a fine job on their leading scorer (who averages) 27 points per game,” Bonfigli said. “He had to work hard for every score.”

Scorers for the Mustangs on Tuesday included Cole Williams (22 points) who had a couple of 3-pointers and a dunk, Josh Malik (8 points) and Sebastian Andrade (7 points). Jack Mountanos, Anton Rocco, Jack Davis and Justin Greco also scored.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.