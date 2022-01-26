St. Vincent boys record their tenth victory

St. Vincent snapped a three-game losing streak by handily defeating the Lower Lake boys squad 58-32 in DeCarli Gym on Monday.

The Mustangs got off to a solid start by connecting on 8 of their first 17 shot attempts to take an 18-8 advantage after the first period, and were never threatened by the winless Trojans (0-9).

St. Vincent came into the game after suffering lopsided losses to Ukiah (52-27) and Piner (69-31) to open North Bay League Redwood play. In both games, they played without regulars Dante Antonini and Jake DeCarli who made college campus visits during the week. Antonini and DeCarli missed three consecutive contests and sat out the first period of the Lower Lake game. Both players came to the bench late, and entered the game after only minutes into the second period.

“We had only eight that could play when the game started,” said Casa Grande Coach Tom Bonfigli. ”Practice is important for everybody.”

St. Vincent had enough offensive power to pull away from the Trojans by a 31-13 score at intermission. Guard Kyle Ghisletta found the range from behind the arc to score 6 points in the first half, and a team leading 14 points overall. The Mustangs had good spacing against the Lower Lake zone defense which left room enough for him to connect on three triples. Ghisletta got into position with enough room on the left near the arc. and they were good looks against the slow-reacting zone.

Junior Mac Cauz added 10 points for St. Vincent and Antonini got into the contest with enough time to drive for 8 points, and pull down 6 boards. Cauz made all of his points from motion against the middle of the defense. Mathew Kroplenicki also worked his way for 8 points on close in shots near the basket.

Killian Collins worked diligently with pump fakes in the painted area to finish with 8 points, but he was forced to leave the contest early in the final stanza with an ankle injury. The senior center iced his ankle for the final minutes of the fourth period, and did not return.

St. Vincent improved to 10-3 for the season.

The Trojans from the North Central League got a terrific effort from hustling forward Jeff Guralas who scored 27 points. At one point Guralas accounted for 17 consecutive Lower Lake points on everything from follow shots to quick looks from the outside.