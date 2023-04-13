Being the new kid on the block isn’t easy.

That is the challenge facing long-time lacrosse coach Bob Merwin as he attempts to establish a girls lacrosse program at St. Vincent de Paul High school.

The biggest challenge is the player pool. St. Vincent offers nine sports for girls, but has to share a limited student/athlete pool with othyer sports. Many of the girls sports, including softball in the spring when lacrosse is played, are successful and well established. “Our player pool is extremely small,” Merwin acknowledged.

His roster this season is 13. It takes 12 to play lacrosse. All players on the St. Vincent team are freshmen or sophomores.

However, Merwin says his baker’s dozen players have embraced the game. “There is tremendous enthusiasm,” the coach observed. “The girls love the game and they are having fun.”

The fact that the entire roster is underclassmen is actually encouraging for Merwin. “It bodes well for the future,” he said. “Almost all have indicated they will be back for next year and we expect a good group of incoming freshmen.”

The coach is also impressed with the school’s commitment to girls sports in general and specially to the girls lacrosse program. “We are getting a lot of support from athletic director Heather Campbell and the administration,” he said. Merwin worked with Campbell at Casa Grande when he was coach of the Gauchos and Campbell was the school athletic trainer.

This is not the first time St. Vincent has tried to put together a girls lacrosse program. They played one season in 2018 and in 2020 played one game before all sports were shut down by the COVID pandemic.

The difference this time is Merwin. A passionate advocate for the game, he has coached at both the youth and high school levels, developing the Casa Grande girls team into one of the best in the Redwood Empire.

Merwin was a founding member of the River Cats youth lacrosse program and coached youth lacrosse until 2016. In 2017 he became the Casa Grande High School varsity coach, leading the team to four consecutive North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic league Championships. His win/loss record for league play was 35 and 2 during his five years coaching at Casa.

At St. Vincent, he is faced with both coaching and teaching the game. “We have only a couple of kids who played for the River Cats (Petaluma’s youth soccer teams) and a couple who played in Novato. Mostly they are just learning the sport,” he explained.

Sophomore Maddy Rynning said having a part in starting a new sport is special.

“In my high school experience, I have played volleyball, basketball, softball, and, for the first time this year, lacrosse,” she said. “We had the very special opportunity to learn a new sport together. This has helped our team bond in ways I haven’t experienced before. This is a brand-new learning experience for many of us, and we help each other learn and grow. Alongside our teammates and coaches, we have established what I believe to be an excellent foundation for the future of St. Vincent’s woman’s lacrosse.”

Joining Merwin on the St. Vincent girls lacrosse coaching staff are his daughter Jaycie Merwin, who worked with him at Casa Grande and former Casa Grande player and junior varsity coach Kenzie Gasperoni.

Members of the team are Siena Tarantino, Lily Vane, Maddy Rynning, Hailey Sarlatte, Kaia Derenzy, Morgan Leung, Andrea Hartmann, Shasta Rupprecht, Heidje Maliz, Gianna Jerejian, Kaylee Ritchie, Catalina Vaca and Alicia Hartmann.