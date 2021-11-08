St. Vincent, Casa Grande start NCS playoffs at home

Eight Sonoma County high school football teams earned spots in the North Coast Section playoffs that begin this weekend, with St. Vincent de Paul and Windsor earning top seeds in their respective divisions.

North Bay League Oak division champion Rancho Cotate and longtime league rival Cardinal Newman were seeded second in their divisions and will host playoff openers in Friday night.

Windsor, which went 8-1 overall this season, is on the road Friday night against Northgate of Walnut Creek. Although Northgate is seeded eighth — last in the division — the Broncos won their league title, so they will host the first-round Division 3 matchup.

Windsor lost its first and only game of the year on Friday night against Rancho Cotate, a game that decided the NBL-Oak title in favor of the Cougars.

Rancho Cotate, which went 9-1 this season, will begin its quest for a Division 2 NCS title against No. 7 Granada of Livermore. The Cougars could eventually meet top Division 2 seed San Ramon Valley for the section title on the final weekend of November.

Joining Windsor in Division 3 are sixth-seeded Casa Grande, winner of the Vine Valley Athletic League title, and seventh-seeded Montgomery, which split the NBL-Redwood title with St. Vincent and Santa Rosa. All three had identical 3-1 league records, and each went 1-1 against the other two.

Montgomery travels to face second-seeded Las Lomas on Friday night, while Casa Grande, as a league champion, hosts third-seeded Benicia that night.

If Windsor advances to the Division 3 title game, the Jaguars could find themselves in a rematch. They beat Montgomery 50-20 in September and Benicia 38-14 last month.

Windsor could also match up with Casa Grande in the title game, putting two of the area’s most prolific offenses on the field together for the first time this season.

As the top seed in Division 7, St. Vincent hosts a 2 p.m. Saturday game against No. 8 St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo.

Cloverdale is the third seed in that division, which also includes No. 2 St. Helena — the North Central League I champion — and fourth-seeded Clear Lake. All three will host Friday night games.

Cardinal Newman, as the second seed in Division 4, will host No. 7 Newark Memorial on Friday night. Also in that division, fifth-seeded Petaluma will travel to face No. 4 Tamalpais on Friday.

Other schools around the region making the playoffs include Middletown, seeded fourth in Division 6. The Mustangs host No. 5 Pinole Valley on Friday.

In eight-person football, fourth-seeded Calistoga hosts No. 5 South Fork and No. 3 Upper Lake hosts No. 6 Cornerstone Christian, both on Friday.

The NCS playoffs end after three rounds with championship games on the Friday or Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27.

It’s the first postseason competition for local football teams since 2019. Last fall, the football season was pushed to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that shortened season did not include any playoffs.