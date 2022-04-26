St. Vincent celebrates historic football season

St. Vincent High School football players had their night in the limelight at a COVID-delayed Football Awards Banquet.

There was much to celebrate for a team that went 11-2, shared the North Bay League Redwood championship in its first year in the league, won the North Coast Section Division 7 championship and was the first St. Vincent football team ever to participate in the state playoffs.

“It was wonderful to see how great they played, how well they worked together and how well they worked in the classroom,” said St. Vincent Principal Pat Daly.

“This was an amazing team,” said football head coach Trent Herzog. “They were champions on the field and in the classroom,” he explained noting the team’s 3.3- grade point average.

His enthusiasm echoed through DeCarli Gym as, one-by-one, each player was introduced and his contribution to the team success noted.

There was little surprise that senior Dante Antonini repeated as team Most Valuable Player, an honor he also received last season. Herzog called the UC Davis-headed two-way player “One of the best two or three players I have ever coached. High praise from a man who has been coaching football for 28 years.

He was the best player on the field in every game we played,” Herzog said.

The team honor followed his selection as the co-North Bay League Redwood Player of the year.

Antonini carried the ball, often on direct snaps from the center, 67 times for 666 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He caught 27 passes for 664 yards, averaging 24.6 yards a catch. He scored 18 touchdowns, 11 receiving and seven rushing.

He was even more dominant on defense. He was so important to the St. Vincent defense that he had no fixed position. He lined up wherever the coaches felt the ball was going, and more often than not, met both ball and carrier at the line of scrimmage. He had 110 total tackles, 82 solo and 27 for loss.

Junior Kai Hall was chosen Offensive Player of the Year. Playing with a shoulder that required surgery at the end of the season, he rushed for 1,474 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Jake DeCarli was named Defensive Player of the Year. The senior linebacker was second on the team in total tackles, just nine behind Antonini. He made 62 solo tackles, with 14.5 tackles for loss, including 7.8 sacks.

Senior Liam O’Haire, who did a little bit of everything for the Gauchos, was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

Junior linebacker Nathan Rooks received the Mustang Award as the player who best exemplified the Mustang spirit. In addition to being a strong tackler, he was the team’s leading punt returner.

The Coach’s Award for outstanding leadership and dedication was presented to senior wide receiver and defensive lineman Carter Payte.

Junior Jaret Bosarge received the Back of the Year Award. As quarterback, he directed the St. Vincent offense, often coming up with big plays either passing or running to keep drives alive. He accounted for 14 touchdowns, 10 passing and four rushing. He was also the team’s best defensive back, making 57 tackles, 38 solo, intercepting three passes and recovering three fumbles.

Dominic Minton was named Lineman of the Year. The 6-2, 220-pound senior was a standout on both sides of scrimmage, and was chosen the North Bay League Redwood Lineman of the year.

Cameron Vaughn, a 6-3, 280 pound junior, repeated as Offensive Lineman of the Year. Seniors Killian Collins and Riley Gilfillan shared honors as Defensive Linemen of the year.

Five players were honored with Four-Year Awards. The awards for four years on the varsity, were given to Antonini, Payte, Collins, DeCarli and O’Hare.

Tyler Chelew was chosen Most Valuable Player for the St. Vincent junior varsity team. Joseph Edwards was Offensive Player of the Year. Charlie Rodriguez was chosen Lineman of the Year. Jack Stevenson was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Rafael Perez was picked Special Teams Player of the Year. The Coaches Award went to Kai Dovc.