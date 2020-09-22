St. Vincent continues to prepare for lacrosse season

To be a coach of any sport in these troublesome times is challenging. Everything a coach has been trained to teach about teamwork, sharing, and sacrificing for the good of the team is on hold. Bodies can be conditioned, individual skills refreshed and refined, but strategies, coordination and even basic team concepts are hard to virtually explain.

Imagine trying to start a brand new sport when much of the world has stalled, and what is left is viewed through the prism of a ZOOM feed. That is exactly what Ed Evans is trying to do as he introduces boys lacrosse to the St. Vincent de Paul sports menu.

When play begins for St. Vincent lacrosse in March, the Mustangs will technically be playing their second season after an unbeaten beginning last spring. That undefeated season consisted of just one game, a 12-4 victory over the Petaluma High School junior varsity. After that, everything was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In that historic game, Jeremy Bulkolsky scored six goals and had two assists, Jaret Bosarge scored five goals and Alex Torres scored his first goal in an organized lacrosse game.

Still, it was enough to have Evans excited about the possibilities for the upcoming season. “I’m upbeat,” he said. “We have some dedicated players.”

Evans has been able to hold limited conditioning and practices once a week. “It is going pretty well. We’ve been able to have some stick work,” he said.

Evans said he has 14 players, five juniors, seven sophomores and two freshmen lined up ready to play and hopes to pick up a couple of more players as the season nears.

The plan is to play a junior varsity season in the spring and move up to varsity competition the following year.

The players are enthusiastic about playing high school lacrosse. Brothers Bishop and Riley Gilfillan grew up playing the game in Novato. “It will be a really fun experience,” said Bishop, a freshman about playing for his school.

“It is a good opportunity and a privilege to play for the high school team,” added his junior brother, Riley.

Anthony Maher played football last season, but this year is concentrating on lacrosse. When he learned the team needed a goalie, he volunteered. “Football just wasn’t for me, but I like lacrosse,” he explained. “I’m learning as I go.”

Evans takes on the challenge of creating the St. Vincent program with a strong lacrosse background. He not only had an outstanding high school career but went on to play for the United State Military Academy at West Point, graduating with a degree in general engineering and a commission in the Regular Army.

He became the St. Vincent coach out of necessity, not his own, but his son’s.

Evans was the inaugural junior varsity lacrosse coach at Cardinal Newman High School and junior varsity and assistant varsity coach at Casa Grande High School. When his son tried to register to play youth soccer for the Petaluma Rivercats he was told registration was closed because there weren’t enough coaches. In short order, his son and other late registrants had a coach.

Last spring, when St. Vincent started its program, Evans stepped up and the rest is only one game of history, but with many more to come.