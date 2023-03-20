After a two year hiatus due to Covid, 355 girls and boys from Petaluma signed up and got back out on the hardwood for the 2022-2023 basketball season. St. Vincent CYO formed a total of 36 teams, ranging from third grade to eighth grade. It was the largest number of participating teams in the North Bay CYO Basketball Program. The program consisted of 11 different Parishes that spanned from St. Mary in Ukiah to the Church of the Assumption in Tomales. Thirty divisions were created to cover all grades and skill levels.

At the conclusion of the regular season, each division took the top four teams to qualify for the playoffs and St. Vincent was well represented. Of the 36 St. Vincent teams, 19 made the playoffs. Seven teams made it to the finals and six of those seven won championships during the finals'

The seventh grade division 1 champs, coached by Scott Stroud, defeated St. Sebastian in their championship game 54-43 at Maria Carrillo High School. This completed an undefeated season, 15-0, which included pre-season tournament victories. Players on the squad included Brodie Banducci, Ace Davis, David Lopez, Brandon Lozinto-Wyatt, Kenny Martin, Nick Moeckel, Marcel Nsizoa Ndi, Ezra Samuelson and Sean Stroud.

Coach Bob Harden’s seventh grade, division 2 team cruised in its championship game at Sonoma Valley High School, defeating St. Elizabeth 54-29. The team finished the year with an 8-2 record. The roster included Cooper Dyson, James Hansen, Ben Harden, Conor Kelley, Jackson McFarland, Wade Pacheco, Madden Pelkey, Luke Rademacher and Logan St. Clair. Assistant coaches were Glenn McFarland and Scott Kelley.

Al Romano’s sixth grade division 2 team finished the season with 17 wins and 1 loss. Not only was it the North Bay CYO champ, but was also winner of the Kevin Brown Tournament in Marin during the holidays. Its only loss came at the hands of St. Sebastian, the team it faced in the championship game held at Sonoma Valley High School. The St. Vincent team got its revenge with a 44-43 victory. Players on the club were AJ Boutilier, Eli Dennis, Cole DeVost, Branson Garner, Hayden McClintock, Alex Michielsen, Dominic Romano, Yuvraj Samplay and Kai Sarno. Assistant coach was Erec DeVost.

The sixth grade division 3 crew coached by Robert Weber had a home game for their championship contest. St. Vincent de Paul High School hosted as St. Apollinaris from Napa came to town. St. Vincent defeated St. A’s 37-31 capping off a 10-1 season. The St. Vincent’s squad included Jacob Baglietto, Dominic Bettinelli, Bryce Matthews, Zaron Morvai, Marcus Raitano, Calahan Richmond, Trey Strickland, Adrian Swistowski and Mateo Weber.

David Rebata’s sixth grade division 4 team traveled to Lawrence Jones Middle School in Rohnert Park for its championship game. St. Vincent defeated St. Sebastian 36-20, finishing the season with a 9-1 record. The roster included Tommy Buric, Nicholas Coleman, Mo Daly, Emmet Mattie, Milo Pedersen, Caleb Rebata, Ben Thomason, Gus Wagner and Tyler Weeks. Assistant coach was Banks Concepcion.

Head coach Rick Bilal along with assistant coach Dan Pelkey led the fourth grade division 1 crew to a championship victory at Maria Carillo High School. St. Vincent defeated Our Lady of Guadalupe from Windsor 37-30. Starting the season off slowly, losing three out of its first four games, this group caught fire, winning seven of its final eight to finish with an 8-4 record. The club included Jackson Beltramo, Andrew Bilal, Mateo Enriquez, Jakob Floraday, Kolby Gooch, Luca Matteucci, Brennan Pelkey, Paolo Pumilia, Ben Schafer and Giano Vallee.