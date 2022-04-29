St. Vincent dominates Healdsburg twice in softball

St. Vincent remained atop the North Bay League Redwood standings by sweeping a doubleheader from Healdsburg Thursday. Playing on their home diamond, the Mustangs won both games 15-0, with both ending after just five innings.

The twin wins left St. Vincent with an 11-1 league record, a game up on 10-2 Ukiah. The leaders clash Tuesday on the St. Vincent diamond.

St. Vincent scored 10 runs in the third inning to turn the first game into a rout.

Sophomore Alicia Hartmann led an eight-hit Mustang attack with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Kat Cespedes, Izzy Badaglia, Sophia Skubic and Maddy DeLaMontanya all doubled and Vanessa Rios slammed a triple.

Skubic started a big day in the pitching circle, allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out 10 over the five innings.

She was back in the circle in the second game, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10.

The Mustangs scored 11 runs in the first two innings to quickly decide the game.

The Mustangs had 13 hits in that game with DeLamontanya going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Two of her hits were for extra bases, a double and a triple. Skubic also slugged a triple.

St. Vincent is now 15-6 on the season.