St. Vincent dominates rivalry game against Tomales

Host St. Vincent forced Tomales completely out of any offensive continuity with a smothering defense in the early going, and the Mustangs went on to defeat the visitors 52-30 in a game between long-time rivals in DeCarli Gym on Saturday.

Especially victimized was Braves leading scorer, Ryan Johnson, who was blanketed at times by double teaming that prevented any open looks at the basket. Johnson went into the contest with a scoring average of 16.8 points per game, but the Mustangs limited him to only one basket in the ﬁrst half, while they rushed to a commanding 32-12 advantage.

Sophomore Nico Antonini was assigned to Johnson on defense, and he got help from his teammates along the way as St. Vincent pulled away with a number of scorers.

St. Vincent Coach Tom Bonfigli rotated his roster and stuck to full-court pressure defense in the ﬁrst half.

Jake DeCarli rimmed seven of his game-high nine points during the ﬁrst two periods, but played very little in the second half when St. Vincent relaxed its full-court pressure, and was content to play half-court defense.

DeCarli, who grabbed five rebounds, got strong support from Killian Collins with eight points and four rebounds and Matt Kroplenicki with seven points and a game-high nine rebounds.

St. Vincent improved to 3-0 with the win with a delayed schedule effected by the late addition of football players from their extended run in the playoffs.

St. Vincent controlled inside positioning on the boards and held a lopsided advantage of 17-8 after the ﬁrst quarter.

Kroplenicki and DeCarli led the way before they were rotated out of the contest. Dante Antonini, who played well in the last season interrupted by COVID restrictions, made his debut in this game, and scored six points, all in the ﬁrst half.

Ten players scored for St. Vincent as all of the Mustangs got playing time.

“We have had only a couple of practices with all of our players because of a late start, and our best player has only played a few minutes in practice,” noted coach Bonfigli. “We can do only what time allows.”

Johnson did ﬁnish with 16 points for the Braves (3-3) with 11 coming in the second half when St. Vincent emptied the bench. Seven of his points came on free throws during a parade to the charity stripe in the second half.

In earlier games this season, St. Vincent defeated Summit Charter School teams from El Cerrito and Richmond.

The Mustangs defeated the El Cerrito team 41-35, rallying in the fourth quarter. Kroplenicki and Collins each scored 13 points to lead St. Vincent and each pulled down 11 rebounds.

St. Vincent defeated Summit Tamalpais from Richmond 36-26. The tenacious Mustang defense held the host team to single-digit scoring in each period. Collins and Kropelincki each scored 10 points. DeCarli added six and Hudson Stipp and Kyle Ghisletta each scored three.

Earlier on Saturday, the Tomales girls team held off St. Vincent 28-23 in a game dominated in the late going by the quicker Brave backcourt players led by Bella Rodriguez. Tomales improved to 5-0 with the win.